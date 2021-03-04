Margaret Josephs calls Danielle Staub ‘sad and desperate’ for naming her as the source of the cheating rumors

Margaret Josephs bashes Danielle Staub. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs is bashing her former castmate, Danielle Staub, and she has good reason for being upset with the OG.

Despite no longer being a cast member on the show, it’s clear that Staub is still keeping up the show. Season 11 kicked off only two weeks ago with an explosive episode that has everyone chiming in.

And one person who’s also dishing on all the drama is former RHONJ star, Danielle Staub. As a matter of fact, the 58-year-old has been hosting a live stream on social media to discuss the show.

And Danielle has an interesting theory about who’s really behind the rumors that Jackie Goldschneider’s husband has been cheating.

She thinks the culprit is Margaret Joseph!

Danielle Staub thinks Margaret is behind the cheating rumors

Margaret recently had a chat with Entertainment Tonight. And during her interview, Danielle’s theory was brought up.

A clip was shown of the Bravo alum talking to her social media viewers about the latest episode. In the video, Danielle claimed Margaret was the source behind it all.

“It’s so bad, oh my God Margaret. You know this came from her,” said Danielle to her fans during the live stream.

She continued, “That’s why Margaret’s pacing in the background, that’s what’s going on right now guys. Okay, now I’ve figured it out!”

According to the controversial OG, the reason why the confrontation between Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice was filmed at Margaret’s home is that she’s the one who orchestrated the rumor.

So what did Margaret have to say for herself?

“Yeah, I’m the source of the rumor that’s the funny part. Yeah, how funny is that?” responded Margaret. “This woman could really…throw s#*t against the wall and make it stick. Yeah, she’s insane.”

“I think my face was obvious I was the source of the rumor when Teresa said it,” continued Margaret sarcastically. “I mean I was in shock!”

Margaret Josephs says Danielle Staub is sad and desperate

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a bit more to say about her former castmate.

She was asked to give her opinion about Danielle’s weekly live streams where she dishes about RHONJ.

The blonde beauty admitted that she hasn’t exactly been tuning in to the live streams because she doesn’t follow Danielle on social media.

As a matter of fact, it seems the Bravo alum has blocked the Jersey Housewife.

“People have sent it to me, but I’m blocked from her,” confessed Margaret.

However, she’s clearly not impressed with Danielle’s new side gig.

“I think it’s sad and desperate to hang on to something that was never hers,” commented Margaret.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.