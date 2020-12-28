Margaret Josephs calls RHONJ alum Siggy Flicker a ‘psycho.’ says she ‘repulses me’

Apparently, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs still thinks that former cast member Siggy Flicker is “Soggy.”

She didn’t hide her true feelings for her former castmate during a discussion with Zack Peter on his #NoFilter podcast.

In fact, Margaret seems to have no tolerance for Siggy.

Margaret says she would ‘take Danielle back over Siggy’

After joking about her psychic abilities in knowing that another RHONJ housewife, Danielle Staub, would end up divorced and leaving their town, Margaret said she was thankful that she wouldn’t run into them at Starbucks.

Zack followed up by asking, “Have you ever run into, like, other Housewives at Starbucks? Did you ever, like, grab a grande latte with Siggy?”

Margaret scoffed in response, “No. God forbid. Her?!”

“By the way, I’d take Danielle back over Siggy any day of the week,” she continued. “I actually used to love Danielle. We had a close relationship. I feel very sad, the way it went down. I think she’s suffering. I don’t think she’s an evil person, I think she’s hurting and damaged and, I think that’s what it is.”

According to Margaret, she believes Danielle acts this way because she feels like “a cat in a corner” and despite their physical altercation last season, Margaret says she has mixed feelings about Danielle.

RHONJ fans will recall that last season ended dramatically. After an altercation with Danielle that resulted in Danielle yanking on Margaret’s ponytail, it was revealed that OG Housewife Teresa Giudice egged Danielle on.

Margaret struggled to come to terms with the fact that her friend would tell Danielle to assault her. Needless to say, this was a completely different physical altercation, especially because during the scene Teresa requested that the footage not be aired.

She continued to explain that Danielle isn’t the kind of friend you can just be honest with. Margaret claims that Danielle requires constant love and “that’s damage.”

Margaret says Siggy ‘repulses’ her

Although she may have some compassion for Danielle and her circumstances, that grace is certainly not extended to Siggy.

“The other one [Siggy Flicker] repulses me. She’s a stain on New Jersey and I can’t wait until she moves to Florida. Literally, a stain on New Jersey,” Margaret said.

Zack then asks if Siggy is really moving to Florida, to which Margaret states, “Well if she could ever sell her damn house. I mean, legit. Have you not seen her Instagram? She’s repulsive.”

“Conspiracy theorist. Psycho,” she concluded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.