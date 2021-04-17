RHONJ: Margaret Josephs says ex-husband will find out about one-night-stand in her new book

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs’ new book will reveal intimate details about her life. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs’ new book is set to reveal some intimate details about her life, even the tough stuff.

The longtime RHONJ Housewife has seen plenty of drama throughout her time with the Bravo show, and Season 11 is no different. From the premiere episode where Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice engaged in the conflict at Margaret’s home, she is often in the middle of serious drama.

However, despite her RHONJ drama, Margaret has built a reputation for being open about the trials and tribulations in her personal life. From her childhood where she found herself being the parent to her mother, Marg Sr. to the dissolution of her relationship with her child and step-children.

If Margaret is anything, it’s honest.

So, her new book venture brings more raw emotion for her as she re-lives monumental moments in her life including her first marriage to Jan Josephs.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Margaret shared juicy details about what fans can expect from her book, Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget.

Margaret reveals getting real about re-living her first marriage was ‘painful’

According to Margaret the most difficult part of Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget to write was the stories about her first marriage.

“I think the difficult part, truthfully, was to re-live my first marriage,” Margaret shared. “Because it was painful. ‘Cuz there was a lot of happy times and you mourn those happy times. You mourn, you know, not having them.”

She continued, “It was hard to re-live all of that for me. I mean, the business pitfalls, you know, I’ve survived them.”

Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi followed up and asked, “Did you talk to Jan before you were going to write this book? And has he read it? And what are his thoughts?”

“Jan has not read the book,” Margaret admitted. “But I will tell you one very funny thing. I mean, of course I spoke to him about it. I showed him some of the pictures I [was] putting in. He’s like, ‘Wow Marg, I was one good looking guy. I mean, I was in great shape. I can’t believe that was me. Geez, I looked amazing.'”

“I was like, ‘Jan, that was our honeymoon and you were only forty-seven and I was twenty-seven. It was very funny,” she shared.

Margaret admits she overlooked ‘red flags’ during her marriage to Jan, recalls one-night-stand

Although Jan and Margaret shared a few laughs while picking out photos for her book, Margaret got real about her marriage and admitted that Jan wasn’t as excited as she was for certain “firsts.”

“I think there was little flags that I should’ve caught onto. I think some women can turn their heads to certain things. I think I probably am not that person. Yeah, I think after I had my son there were some red flags,” she said.

“I was so elated. It was my first child. And, you know, he wasn’t [even] as excited about the pregnancy as I wanted him to be. You know, everything that was my first was, you know, his fourth,” Margaret continued. “It wasn’t as exciting to him. So, we didn’t get a lot of things that first, first marriages would have.”

But not all moments detailed in her book are as painful now as they were then. In fact, Margaret joked about a one-night-stand with a famous musician.

“You admit in the book that you had a brief one-night-affair with Kelly from the band Foreigner. I mean, like, that was surprising to me. Did Jan know about that? Or is he gonna kind of find out about this for the first time?” Christina asked.

Margaret confessed, “He’ll find out about it [for what] feels like the first time.”

She concluded that “it happened so long ago” she’s sure that “he’s [Jan] not gonna care.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.