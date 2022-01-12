RHONJ: Joe Giudice speaks on ex-wife Teresa Giudice’s upcoming wedding — Will he attend?

Joe Giudice isn’t bitter about Teresa’s happiness. Pic credit: Bravo

With The Real Housewives of New Jersey days behind him, Joe Giudice is now living his best life in the Bahamas.

He and Teresa Giudice joined the series in the beginning and shared their family with the world. Their four daughters grew up on the hit Bravo show, with Audriana being born while filming.

Teresa recently got engaged to Luis Ruelas, and it looks like Joe Giudice is supportive of his ex-wife’s happiness.

Would Joe Giudice attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding?

While chatting with Access Hollywood for the Housewives Nightcap, Joe Giudice opened up about his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and her new relationship.

Teresa introduced viewers to Luis last season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. He is the first guy she has publicly flaunted a relationship with since she and Joe divorced following his release from prison.

When asked about whether Joe would attend Teresa’s wedding, he said, “Would I go to the wedding? I mean, I don’t care, why not?”

He explained that he is happy that his ex-wife has found someone. Joe Giudice revealed, “I mean, I met him, he’s a nice guy, they’re happy, and that’s all that matters. I don’t expect her to be alone. Who wants to be alone?”

It was also discussed that his four daughters, including Gia Giudice, have no issues with their mother moving on. They appear to like Luis, and that’s all that matters.

What is Joe Giudice up to now?

The Bahamas is where the former RHONJ husband is living. He was deported from The United States following his prison term and landed back in Italy. All of this was chronicled on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

There are still some hard feelings between Joe Giudice and Joe Gorga, which will be brought up again in the upcoming season of RHONJ. Gia Giudice seems to be in the middle, being uncomfortable when her uncle trashes her dad. This has been an ongoing issue since Joe and Teresa’s legal trouble began, and it doesn’t look like the two men will be able to move past it any time soon.

Moving forward, Joe Giudice appears to be happy in the Bahamas. All of his daughters visit him when they can, and recently, he met Gia’s boyfriend. He just ended a relationship, but it seems that despite that, things in his life continue to go in the right direction.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.