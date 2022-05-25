RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider stuns in orange mini dress, writes post about ‘setback’ amid rumored demotion

Jackie Goldschneider stuns in an orange mini dress. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider recently shared a telling post about setbacks amid rumors that she’s been demoted from her full-time position on the show.

There have been claims that the mom-of-four will be a friend next season instead of the full-time position she’s held for the past four years. Jackie has neither refuted nor admitted to the claims, but her castmate Frank Catania recently confirmed that it is indeed true.

Jackie also recently shared a post on social media which could refer to the situation.

On a more positive note, however, the RHONJ star posted a photo and looked gorgeous in her orange mini dress as she appeared confident and healthy amid ongoing struggles with anorexia.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been through a lot his season after opening up about her decades-long battle with anorexia.

Throughout the season, the Bravo cameras followed the 45-year-old as she sought help for her eating disorder, and based on her latest update, she’s been doing well.

A recent photo shared by Jackie on Instagram showed her looking happy and healthy as she rocked a skintight mini dress in a light orange shade. She had a stylish denim jacket thrown over her shoulder and nude wedged sandals to complete the look.

She sported dark sunglasses and a smirk as she struck one confident pose after the other.

Meanwhile, Jackie captioned the post, “The comeback is always stronger than the setback.”

That setback could be a hint that her position on the show has indeed been reduced from a full-time position to a friend role. And someone on the cast just confirmed that this is true!

Frank Catania confirms Jackie Goldschneider’s demotion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has not said a word about the rumors that she has been demoted to a fried role after four seasons, but someone else just did.

Frank Catania spilled the beans in a recent interview, and he spoke of Traci Johnson’s alleged firing as well.

Dolores Catania’s ex-husband was a guest on The Morning Toast podcast, and he was asked about Jackie being a “friend” next season.

“I didn’t know for sure,” responded Frank in a clip posted to Instagram. “Then I went out to dinner the other night with Jackie and Evan, and yes, I heard, yes.”

He also hinted at Traci Johnson’s rumored firing after only one season and noted, “Jackie I heard may be coming back. We don’t know about Traci, so nothing’s definitive.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is currently on hiatus on Bravo.