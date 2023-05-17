RHONJ: Gia Giudice admits to nose job but says her lips have always been big

Gia Giudice is coming clean about her nose job again, and by the way, her mom Teresa Giudice also had rhinoplasty surgery done by the same doctor who worked on Gia.

This is not the first time that the 22-year-old has fessed up about that, she admitted a few years ago that she was self-conscious about her nose so she did something about it.

As soon as she was old enough, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went under the knife and came out with a perfect schnoz.

However, don’t expect Gia to fess up to anything else because that’s the only work she’s had done — despite claims saying she’s plumped up her lips.

Everyone else might be getting fillers for a perfect pout, but not Gia, much like Maybelline, she was born with it! Don’t believe her? Well, you can see for yourself.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Don’t worry we’re not sending you to rifle through the RHONJ archives, Gia did all the hard work for you by sharing a throwback childhood photo on social media to silence the chatter.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice proves that her pout is all-natural

Gia just graduated from college so she has a little time on her hands and she used that time to dig up some old photos to put an end to the claims that her lips are not natural.

She posted a video on TikTok saying, “Okay this needs to be addressed, and I usually don’t but I’ve been very honest with you guys.”

The young Bravo personality continued, “Yes, I got a nose job, these lips have been big since I’ve been out of the womb. We’re gonna take a look now.”

And then, the moment of truth— a throwback photo showing a smiling Gia at a much younger age with her lips looking, well, the way they do now.

“Case is closed” she added.

What say you, trusty investigators; did Gia prove her point?

Gia Giudice underwent rhinoplasty surgery in 2020

Monsters and Critics reported back in 2020 that the then 19-year-old went under to knife for rhinoplasty surgery.

Gia was happy with the results and so was her surgeon Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, who shared before and after photos of his work.

He also revealed details about Gia’s procedure, revealing that she had a closed rhinoplasty which means she would not have to worry about scarring.

Gia didn’t stay under the knife for too long as her surgery only took two and a half hours. The initial recovery process was pretty fast as well, as Dr. Tobias noted it would only take four to seven days.

However, it would take six to 12 months to see the final results. It’s now been over two years since Gia underwent her surgery so her nose is officially fully healed and she has a perfect front and side profile to show for it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Wedding Special airs Tuesday, May 23 at 8/7c on Bravo.