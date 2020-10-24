Gia Giudice got a nose job — Check out the RHONJ daughter’s before and after pics

The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter, Gia Giudice, got a nose job.

And now, her plastic surgeon has posted before and after photos of the 19-year-old’s transformation to Instagram.

Gia’s surgeon explains the work she got done

Gia’s surgeon, Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, took to Instagram with before and after photos of Gia. He posted both front-facing shots and a side-by-side of Gia’s profile.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He captioned the posts explaining that Gia had what is called a closed rhinoplasty, which means that there will be no scarring.

Dr. Tobias also explained that the procedure took just two and a half hours and that the surgery had a rapid initial recovery time of just 4-7 days, with final results seen in 6-12 months.

In the second Instagram post, which featured pictures of Gia’s profile, her surgeon pointed out that thanks to the procedure “her contoured profile is now soft and balanced.”

In a video posted to Dr. Tobias’ Instagram, Gia further discussed her experience.

Read More Teresa Giudice demands that Joe and Melissa Gorga stop trashing estranged husband Joe Giudice

“It was a great recovery,” she said. “The pain was very minimal.”

“I don’t have any scarring. There was no incision right here (under her nose). The healing process was very quick and I’m so happy with my results,” she continued.

Gia confirmed her nose job earlier this year

Back in July of this year, Gia took to her own Instagram account to let her followers know that she had the procedure done.

“Yes, I got a nose job,” she captioned the photo. “I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

Followers praised Gia for her honesty.

“Good for you! It’s important to feel comfortable in one’s own skin. It looks natural and great,” said one comment.

Teresa supports plastic surgery and her daughter’s choices

Gia’s mom, Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice, is no stranger to plastic surgery.

She’s been open about the work she’s had done. Recently, while speaking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, she admitted to getting botox and lip fillers.

She also confirmed that she’d finally swapped out her breast implants after 10 years.

“I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self,” she said at the time.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.