RHONJ fans root for Evan Goldschneider when he faces off with Bill Aydin

The Real Housewives of New Jersey husband, Evan Goldschneider, isn’t here for bashing Margaret Josephs after Jennifer Aydin tried to dig up dirt on him and hurt his marriage.

In an upcoming episode of RHONJ, the husbands gather around after a stressful time at the Jersey Shore.

It’s been a wild season, with Bill Aydin’s affair exposed during the Season 12 premiere. Margaret confronted Jennifer about it, and she confirmed it happened.

RHONJ fans are Team Evan Goldschneider

Bravo By Bethces shared a clip from The Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands’ get-together, which featured Evan Goldschneider getting loud with Bill Aydin.

The conversation turned to Margaret Josephs bringing up Bill’s affair, and Bill attempted to absolve Jennifer Aydin by saying she didn’t dig up any dirt. That’s when Evan stopped him and said, “yes, she did.”

It then flashed to Margaret and Frank Catania having a conversation about Jennifer calling him and Frank saying he never believed Evan even cheated.

There was more back and forth between Bill and Evan, and Bill left as Evan said, “see ya,” and waved.

The comment section filled up with opinions from RHONJ viewers, many of whom were on Evan’s side.

One said, “OKAY EVANNN👏👏👏👏”

Another wrote, “Yesssss Evan yessssss!”

And one more, “Go Evan.”

What else is coming up on Season 12 of RHONJ?

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey hasn’t had a dull moment yet.

There is a lot to look forward to in the upcoming episodes, from the now-infamous Luis Ruelas video to the promise of an epic showdown between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs.

The husbands are now involved in the ongoing drama, and it’s unclear how Bill Aydin and Evan Goldschneider will move past the get-together that ended badly. Jennifer Aydin made it clear she isn’t a fan of Joe Gorga, and she and Melissa Gorga got into a physical altercation over her saying nasty things to him.

One thing’s for sure, there isn’t a dull moment between The Real Housewives of New Jersey women, and it seems the husbands have their fair share of drama too.

