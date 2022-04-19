RHONJ fans heap on praise for Teresa Giudice’s white crop top and suspendered black slacks

Teresa Giudice is getting praise for her latest look. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is looking fit these days.

Her fashion choices have become a hot topic, and a recent outfit has followers praising the mom of four.

While her clothing may get positive attention, her antics on the show haven’t won viewers over. The confrontation in Nashville with Margaret Josephs has them calling out Teresa for her comments about Dolores Catania’s “loyalty.”

Teresa Giudice praised by RHONJ viewers

On Instagram, Teresa Giudice shared a photo wearing a fitted white crop top and suspended black slacks, exposing her mid-drift.

The RHONJ star wrote, “What would life be without a little cha cha?💃🏻”

Immediately The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers took to the comment section to talk about Teresa’s outfit.

One wrote, “Tre’s body is amazing…mom of 4, mid age, she looks fantastic….She works hard for that body and WOW it shows!!!❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌”

Another said, “This outfit is everything 🔥🔥🔥”

There was also plenty of fire emojis mixed into the comments.

Another commenter jumped in, saying, “Soooo pretty 😍😍 love love the outfit 🔥”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice at the Season 12 RHONJ reunion

It’s just been a few weeks since Teresa Giudice had emergency surgery. Shortly after her hospital stay, she taped the reunion, and rumor has it that things were intense as all RHONJ ladies reunited.

This season, Teresa isn’t in a good place with several cast members, especially Margaret Josephs. Their confrontation at the reunion is heavily anticipated. There has been bad blood brewing all season long as Tre feels Marge is out to get her relationship with Luis Ruelas, and she believes Marge is feeding the blogs the rumors that popped up while they were filming.

There was also a part of the reunion where Joe Gorga walked off. They reportedly discussed his relationship with his niece and Teresa’s daughter Gia Giudice. Things have been strained between them, and while Gia wasn’t at the reunion, she did have her own confessional throughout the season.

After everything that’s happened this season, it will be interesting to see where Bravo takes the show and which housewives will be asked back. Teresa Giudice is the only original cast member on the show, as the rest of the women were added throughout the last several seasons.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.