RHONJ viewers slam Teresa Giudice for claiming Dolores Catania broke her loyalty in the latest episode

Teresa Giudice called out her long-time friend Dolores Catania. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice feels some type of way about Dolores Catania after the latest episode aired.

Tre and Dolores have been friends and on the show together for seven years. Loyalty is big for both women, but it looks like they may have different definitions for the word.

It all stems from Dolores remaining at the restaurant in Nashville and not following behind Teresa and Luis Ruelas after they left following the physical altercation with Margaret Josephs. It was a moment teased all season, and to see it play out was reminiscent of the RHONJ Season 1 table flip.

RHONJ viewers weigh in on Teresa calling out Dolores

On Instagram, Bravo Housewives shared a post about how Teresa Giudice said Dolores Catania broke her “loyalty” after the incident in Nashville.

The page wrote, “Teresa Giudice recently revealed on the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show that loyalty was broken between her and Dolores Catania when Dolores decided to stay back with Margaret as opposed to checking in on her! Comment your thoughts below! ⬇️ #RHONJ.”

The comment section was filled with The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers weighing in and calling out Teresa.

One wrote, “Teresa needs a lesson in loyalty herself.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another said, “Teresa needs to learn the definition of loyalty and grow up already!”

Pic credit: @bravohousewives/Instagram

More RHONJ viewers weighed in too.

One more chimed in with, “Teresa is so one sided! Can’t believe she expects loyalty when she doesn’t know what that means. 🙄 gosh! I’ve always liked Dolores, like her even more for doing the right thing.”

Another said, “Loyalty was broken “ = Dolores sees who is smarter 🙄”

Pic credit: @bravohousewives/Instagram

RHONJ reunion drama

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion was taped already. Everyone wore gold, and they were some of the best-dressed housewives in recent times.

Drama is expected at every reunion, and this one was heavy. Teresa Giudice was firm in her beliefs, refusing to believe anything other than the narrative she had in her head about Margaret Josephs and her vendetta against Luis Ruelas. There was also a portion where Joe Gorga walked off the set after discussing his complicated relationship with his niece and Teresa’s daughter, Gia Giudice.

As viewers gear up to watch it all go down, friendships are forever changed, and next season’s cast remains up in the air.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.