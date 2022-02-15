RHONJ fans beg Teresa Giudice to stop the lip fillers after she shared this photo

Teresa Giudice has noticeably larger lips in new photos. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice got some pushback from followers after sharing her Valentine’s Day photos with soon-to-be-husband Luis Ruelas.

Teresa shared several slides on the post, all featuring noticeably larger lips.

She has changed her appearance since debuting on Season 1 of RHONJ, but it seems that the lip fillers have caused fans to call out the reality TV star and urge her to stop using them.

RHONJ fans call out Teresa Giudice’s lip fillers

On Instagram, Teresa Giudice shared her Valentine’s Day photos with followers. She posed with Luis Ruelas in every photo, showing off their love story.

The RHONJ wrote, “Valentine you take my breath away ever single day ❤️ 💋”

Immediately, RHONJ chimed in about Teresa’s lips.

One wrote, “Enough with the lip fillers”

Another chimed in with, “Her nose keeps getting smaller and her lips keep getting bigger”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

One more follower warned Teresa about the red flags, writing, “Omg with those duck lips! So many red flags you’re overlooking!”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is the first season where Luis Ruelas is filmed with Teresa Giudice. Their relationship was semi-new during Season 11, and she didn’t talk about her relationship on camera.

When the Season 11 reunion was filmed, he showed up with a drink for Teresa and toasted with the rest of the RHONJ ladies.

The women are concerned for Teresa, where Luis is concerned, which will progress as the season airs. RHONJ viewers know that a huge blowup between Margaret Josephs and Teresa is coming, and it has to do with Luis. It’s even being compared to the Season 1 table flip — which is very telling.

She isn’t here for anyone talking about her man and his intentions. Teresa is happy, and she isn’t going to let the women ruin that for her, no matter what their concerns about him are.

While Teresa Giudice is busy loving her fiance, Luis Ruelas, followers are pressed about her noticeably bigger lips. They beg her to stop with them, even revealing that her nose is disappearing as her lips get bigger. The RHONJ star did not respond to the comment on her post, and, likely, she won’t. Teresa tends to ignore rather than engage in back and forth on social media.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.