RHONJ: Could Kathy Wakile be in talks to return to Bravo?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin appeared on Watch What Happens Live following the latest episode, but the surprise guest had everyone talking.

A former Jersey Housewife was in the building, and when Gary Janetti didn’t guess correctly, Kathy Wakile showed up at the door.

She came bearing gifts — her famous cannolis.

Kathy hasn’t been part of RHONJ for years, but it was recently revealed she and her husband, Richie Wakile, bought a house on the street where Melissa and Joe Gorga live.

Melissa revealed her hopes for a possible reconciliation with Joe’s cousin, mentioning that his relationship with Kathy’s sister, Rosie, was special. And we have to agree. Joey and Rosie were a hoot in the earlier seasons.

However, we really want to know whether Kathy and Richie are interested in reconciling with her cousin and his wife.

Kathy Wakile shades Melissa Gorga

While visiting the Clubhouse, Andy Cohen offered to have Kathy Wakile sit at the bar and participate in the remainder of the show.

Naturally, he brought up the situation about her and Richie Wakile moving into a house by Melissa and Joe Gorga.

If there had been a shady meter in the room, it would have been off the charts. She addressed moving to “Melissa’s street” and talked about how Melissa “owned” the street, to which Jennifer Aydin wondered if it was true. Of course, it wasn’t; it was just Kathy throwing in her jabs.

She and Richie don’t seem interested in reconciling their family relationship with Melissa and Joe, and they haven’t spoken highly of them in years.

Could Kathy Wakile possibly return to RHONJ for Season 15?

Messy is the name of the game on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Kathy Wakile’s return after years away would fit that bill perfectly.

She hasn’t spoken to Teresa Giudice or Joe Gorga in years, and the family has been fractured nearly beyond repair.

However, Kathy has another connection to RHONJ, which is Jennifer Aydin.

That’s right; Kathy and Richie’s daughter, Victoria, was the receptionist for Bill Aydin’s office. They have known each other for years, and Jennifer revealed she knew Kathy before she knew Teresa.

The timing of her popping by the Clubhouse is a little suspicious. She will be near Melissa and Joe, and it seems that a potential opportunity could be coming her way. Whether she and Richie would consider a reality TV return is unclear, but it would add another reason to continue watching The Real Housewives of New Jersey after a wacky season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.