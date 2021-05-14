RHONJ cast weighs in on Jennifer Aydin getting drunk in the Season 11 finale

The RHONJ cast weighs in on Jennifer getting drunk at yet another party as the season comes to an end. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has managed to deliver a jam-packed season of drama and tension despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Going into the season, the RHONJ cast was ready to get out of their COVID-19 quarantine slumps and immerse themselves back into the world of social gatherings.

As the episodes have unfolded, it became clear that at least one RHONJ Housewife was a little more eager to get out and party than her co-stars. Jennifer Aydin may no longer be a complete newbie to the franchise, but she’s certainly brought her own flair into the show — and she knows how to party.

An ongoing theme throughout the season has been Jennifer and her drinking. She made it clear going into Season 11 that she was ready to let loose and even admitted that she had lost most of her alcohol tolerance during quarantine.

In the season finale, Jennifer’s drinking became a hot topic once again.

And of course, her castmates also noticed Jennifer increased drinking this season, and weighed in with their own opinions.

Jennifer got drunk at another RHONJ party

While at a Halloween party at Margaret Josephs’ home, Jennifer got a little out of hand.

From telling Frank Catania to look in her “nooks and crannies” while discussing body hair to dropping dishes on the floor, Jennifer was all in for a good time.

However, it became a little excessive for some of the ladies.

“I’m sorry, is it a college party?” Dolores Catania questioned during one of the episode’s confessionals. “It’s a party at your friend’s house. A friend that doesn’t like you drinking. Chill out, Jen.”

The RHONJ cast weighs in on Jennifer’s drinking

During a recent episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, the ladies shared that they knew Jennifer would be drunk again.

“I mean listen,” Margaret said. “I expected her to get drunk.”

“She’s always drinking,” Melissa Gorga chimed in.

And Jackie Goldschneider couldn’t help but agree.

“Yeah. She was – she was pretty drunk. She’s always drunk.”

On a couple of occasions, Jennifer has claimed that she gets so drunk at parties because she’s only a “social drinker,” and her body isn’t used to the excessive alcohol — and the ladies just aren’t believing it at this point.

“I know she loves to say that it’s because she doesn’t drink, but I’m not buying that anymore,” Jackie said.

Although the party was held at Margaret’s house, Margaret confessed that she wasn’t willing to make a big deal about it that night as long as she didn’t spill anything on her new furniture.

Margaret may not have felt it was worth the fight, but Jennifer definitely noticed her judgemental glares — even though she was tipsy. The two engaged in plenty of conflict throughout the season, so it’s no surprise that they disagreed with their opinions of Jennifer’s drinking at the Halloween party.

Thankfully, neither one of them was willing to engage in a massive fight to get their point across.

“I think I happened to drop a plate in front of her and, you know, I felt her judgy-wudgy eyes and, like, her critical thinking on massive overload,” Jennifer admitted. “But, you know what? I didn’t let it bother me. I was there to have a good time. And I felt like we all looked great.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.