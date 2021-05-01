RHONJ: Dolores Catania explains why she was upset with Jennifer Aydin at the Turkish tea party

RHONJ star Dolores Catania reveals what really set her off about Jennifer’s conversation at the Turkish tea party. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Jennifer Aydin, managed to ruffle the feathers of another RHONJ cast member during the Turkish tea party in a recent episode.

While attempting to make conversation, Jennifer brought up the group’s experience with the psychic to Dolores Catania’s mother, much to Dolores’ displeasure.

Jennifer questioned Dolores by asking, “Did Dolores tell you what the psychic said? The psychic said that you need to let David go so that she could find her soulmate.”

During a recent episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, the ladies recalled the tense situation, and Dolores got real about why she was bothered by what Jennifer said.

Dolores explains why she’s lost her temper with Jennifer, and it has nothing to do with David

Speaking with producers during the show, Jennifer explained that her intention wasn’t to upset Dolores, it was simply to make conversation with her mother.

“Oh my God. I was just, like, making conversation dude! I’m just a talker,” Jennifer shared.

However, according to Dolores, it wasn’t Jennifer bringing up David and the psychic in front of her mother that bothered her. Instead, it was the fact that Jennifer questioned whether or not she had told her mother about it.

“I wasn’t so upset about what Jen said about David [or] what the psychic said about David, it’s nothing that hasn’t been said before. I was more upset about Jennifer, in front of my mother, asked me if I told her something,” she explained.

“No, Jennifer has to learn, you can’t ask in front of the person if you told them something. You learn that by the time you’re five- years old. So, I think I was more upset about — What if I didn’t really tell my mother, you know? And maybe I told my mother in passing. The point of what was said didn’t really phase me.”

Dolores continued to explain that Jennifer should learn to not ask questions like that in front of other people.

“So, that’s what kind of ticked me off,” she said.

Dolores and Jennifer’s co-star, Teresa Giudice, cut in and pointed out that Jennifer didn’t come into the conversation with bad intentions. She was just trying to make conversation.

“I definitely didn’t know that she was going to blow up at me like that,” Jennifer further clarified. “ I really was just making conversation. It was interesting. We were talking about the psychic, I had no idea that she didn’t want that information revealed.”

Despite their fight, Dolores still loves Jennifer

According to Dolores, Jennifer needs to “learn when not to repeat things.”

She brought up another time when something similar happened last season. In Season 10, Jennifer revealed to Jackie Goldschneider that Dolores didn’t view her as a friend. Jennifer revealing this information to Jackie caused a season-long rift between the women.

“That f**king fight with me and Jackie lasted for a whole season,” Dolores said. “It’s just like, ‘Jen sometimes don’t repeat things in front of other people.'”

However, Jennifer remains convinced that Dolores’ anger was misplaced and said that she should have channeled her anger at the psychic or “even better, get mad at David.”

Dolores seems to be at peace with her current life and doesn’t plan on rushing into a breakup with David. She’s also not willing to hold a grudge against Jennifer.

“I love Jennifer, I talk to Jennifer all the time. Jennifer calls me about a lot of things. i call her about things. And so I have nothing against her. I could fight with Jennifer, like she’s — like a sister or she’s a good friend and then it’s over,” Dolores gushed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.