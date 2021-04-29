RHONJ: Dolores Catania reacts after Joe Gorga calls her a ‘broken woman’

Dolores Catania responds to Joe Gorga calling her a broken woman. Pic credit:Bravo

Joe Gorga is in hot water after calling Dolores Catania a broken woman on the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Now, the Jersey Housewife is responding to the rude comment and making it known that she’s anything but broken.

It’s no secret that Dolores’ ex-husband Frank Catania cheated on her throughout their marriage. Although they have become best friends since their divorce, Joe seems to think that the experience has scarred her for good.

Dolores Catania responds to Joe Gorga

The New Jersey Housewife didn’t take too well to Joe calling her a “broken woman” in last night’s episode but the comment stemmed from Dolores’ relationship with boyfriend David Principe.

The RHONJ star rolled up to the party in a new Porsche given to her by David for her 50th birthday.

However, the cast believes that the car was simply a replacement for an engagement ring that is well overdue.

Despite constantly fielding comments from her co-stars about David’s inability to commit, the Jersey Housewife claims to enjoy the independence she gets from her relationship. But Joe Gorga isn’t buying it, and last night he went overboard by telling Dolores that she was broken.

However, during the latest episode of the RHONJ After Show, the brunette beauty made it clear that she is certainly not broken.

“I’m not broken,” affirmed Dolores. “A broken woman couldn’t raise the kids I’ve raised. A broke woman couldn’t get through the stuff I’ve gone through.”

RHONJ cast chimes in on Joe Gorga’s comment about Dolores

Some of the RHONJ cast members also had a thing or two to say about Joe’s comment during the After Show, including his wife Melissa Gorga.

“I think that Joe was a little rough on Dolores that night. Also, I think he was being a little judgy himself that night,” she remarked.

As for Joe, he’s sticking to his position on the matter.

“I feel that everyone that’s been through a divorce or been through hard times in life and relationships… is broken inside, and if you say you’re not, you’re full of sh*t. And she’s been through a serious divorce with Frank. I mean she loved him and he broke her heart, he really did,” explained Joe.

“Yeah she built herself up… and she’s dating this doctor and he’s not committing and I feel the same thing,” added Joe. “I feel that listen, he needs to commit if he doesn’t commit, is it affecting her? Yes.”

Some of the Jersey Housewives were outraged by Joe Gorga’s comment but Jackie Goldschneider agrees with him on this one.

“I agree. I think that because she was hurt so badly by Frank that she doesn’t want to set herself up to be hurt by another man,” noted Jackie. “So whatever they’re going to give her is what she’ll convince herself that she wants.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.