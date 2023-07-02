RHOC’s Emily Simpson slammed for ‘pretending to work out’ after dramatic weight loss

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is fighting back against critics after she debuted a totally different look.

She has been sharing her workouts for years, including her trainer in some of them.

Ozempic is becoming a trend among the Real Housewives franchises, and Emily is one who was accused of using it following her dramatic weight loss.

After the accusations, Emily admitted to using the drug and also having some cosmetic work done. However, she insisted that didn’t negate her hard work over the years.

She shared a workout video to prove she put in the time, but not everyone was impressed.

Emily wrote, “Hi Friends! ❤️ Happy Thursday! What did you think of the new episode last night?! You have NO idea how bummed I was to not go to Montana 🤠 Anyway…Please enjoy this video compilation of me being lazy and ‘not putting the work in’ I hope you enjoy 😉”

Interestingly enough, Emily used Bonnie Raitt’s Something To Talk About. She is all about the shade.

Emily Simpson was accused of ‘pretending’ to work out while using Ozempic

The comment section lit up with followers giving The Real Housewives of Orange County star pushback about her claims that she had done all the work and only used Ozempic in December 2022.

Emily Simpson Knew it was coming, so she baited them with her snarky caption.

One follower wrote, “Ozempic worked you don’t need to pretend to exercise 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Another chimed in, “So🤨 are you posting this to pretend that you lost or are losing weigh with diet and exercise😂 because we know that you got this body taking OZEMPIC girl. I just hope you don’t put the weigh back after you stop taking it”

Someone else said, “You have done more than your arms!! During the years you have done your waist, hips, face, lips and now Ozempic!! Please be real! No need to deny stuff nowadays!! Is too obvious 😂🤣”

Emily Simpson gets called out by her followers. Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Are there other Housewives who have used Ozempic?

Ozempic has popped up in The Real Housewives world for several months now.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has been the most honest about their usage, with Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Fessler discussing using the drug or something similar to it to lose weight.

Emily Simpson’s best friend, Gina Kirshchenheiter, has denied usage despite there being speculation that is how she slimmed down.

Kyle Richards has been battling rumors of being on the drug for months and vehemently denies touching anything that would aid in weight loss. She maintains that hard work and cutting out alcohol were the secrets to her success.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.