RHOC update: Gina Kirschenheiter spotted in heated argument with newbie as filming heats up

Filming is in full swing for Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County and things are heating up on set.

Get ready to see Gina Kirschenheiter amid the drama as she was spotted in an intense scene with a new cast member.

For those who wanted Gina off the show for good, she might redeem herself this season because she’s in the mix and stirring things up.

Gina and her bestie, Emily Simpson, have returned for the new season along with Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Jennifer Pedranti, who joined the cast in Season 17.

Former RHOC cast member Alexis Bellino has also returned after a decade-long hiatus – this time with Shannon’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen who she’s now dating.

There’s reportedly another newbie in the mix — Katie Ginella — who joined the show as a friend of Gina’s. But are they already on the outs?

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter gets in heated feud with new castmember

It’s getting heated on the RHOC Season 18 set as the women were recently spotted filming a heated group scene.

The cast was enjoying a sunny day out when things took a turn.

In the video posted by @queensofbravo, you can hear an argument between Gina and Katie.

“You are incorrect, you are lying about this! What you’re doing here Katie is not right, and I’m not okay with it,” said Gina. “I brought you in to be my friend.”

Meanwhile, Gina hinted at the madness happening on set as she posted a funny video on Instagram.

In the snippet, Gina nodded her head to the voiceover in the background voiceover saying, “Look, I’m having panic attacks alright, the other night I thought I was having a f**king heart attack…I haven’t slept for f**king weeks.”

“When people ask me how filming is going” she noted on the video, adding “Yep 😆💃🏼 #rhoc #bravo,” in her caption.

Who is RHOC newbie Katie Ginella?

We’ll get to know Katie a lot more when Season 18 kicks off but with a little digging we’ve already found some details about the RHOC newbie.

She’s a married, mom of four who’s originally from Georgia but now resides in Southern California, seemingly where she met Gina Kirschenheiter.

In December 2023 things were going great between the friends as Katie and Gina posted a group snap on Instagram from a fun girls’ night out.

Katie is also friends with a few other Housewives including RHOC alum Cynthia Bailey, whom she snapped photos with during a trip to Atlanta in January.

She’s also friends with RHOBH star Sutton Stracke who was spotted filming a Cameo with her and Gina in February.

Katie and Sutton attended a fundraising event together in September of 2023 and they have seemingly formed a close bond since then.

Are you excited to see what Katie will bring to RHOC?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.