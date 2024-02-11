Sutton Stracke spotted filming RHOC cameo

Sutton Stracke has been killing it throughout The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, thanks to her iconic moments while calling out frenemy Kyle Richards.

Now, the West Coast housewife is adding another show to her impressive resume.

Stracke was spotted filming The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 over the weekend.

Yes, we’re getting a crossover for the ages, and the first details are interesting, to say the least.

In the photo, Stracke is seen at a table with RHOC veteran Gina Kirschenheiter and rumored new cast member Katie Ginella.

There’s no tea about what was being discussed during the scene, but still, it’s pretty cool knowing it’s in the works.

RHOC Sutton Stracke spoiler confirms both a returning and new housewife

The spoiler also confirms that Kirschenheiter will be back for her sixth season.

There’s no telling whether she’ll hold on to her orange or if the producers plan to demote her.

We should get more updates on that down the line, but for the moment, the latest season of the Bravo hit is in the early days of filming.

We’ve already reported on Alexis Bellino returning to terrorize Shannon Beador and about Beador filming with Jennifer Pedranti.

One-time RHOBH star Taylor Armstrong will not return after one season as a friend of the housewives.

Beyond that, details about the next season are scarce. Will we get more new cast members? Will full-time cast members get demoted?

Stay tuned for more.

Sutton Stracke has been immersed in the drama on RHOBH this season

As for Stracke, she’s been hitting the headlines a lot in recent months, thanks to the current season of RHOBH.

She’s locked horns with Richards, who was one of her closest friends at one point. Nowadays, it seems they’re taking a breather from each other.

Stracke has also found herself in the crosshairs of new cast member Annemarie Wiley, with the latter taking some bizarre interest in her esophagus.

It’s been a strange season for what was once the best show in the Real Housewives franchise, but nowadays, the series is struggling for storylines.

RHOBH producers are desperate to save the show

Producers brought several former stars back, including Denise Richards and Camille Grammer, and it all felt desperate instead of beneficial to the show.

We still have a handful of episodes before we reach the reunion, which promises to be a doozy, so maybe the housewives will clock in to make this season a bit more memorable.

Speaking of the reunion, we know Kathy Hilton pops back up in what can only be described as another sign producers know this season is a bust.

As for Stracke, reports emerged that she suffered a medical emergency while filming.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.