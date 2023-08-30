RHOC star Taylor Armstrong opens up about her bizarre paparazzi interview

Taylor Armstrong was in rare form during a night out with her husband, and the paparazzi caught it all on camera.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star had just left dinner and seemed a bit tipsy, as she slurred her words while being interviewed on the streets.

Taylor and her husband were surrounded by paps who threw out questions, and at one point, she chastised one of the men for not knowing her name.

She also dropped some hot tea about the show, claiming the reunion would be one for the books, or in her words, the “dirtiest reunion” ever.

After the clip made its rounds online, Taylor joined her castmate Tamra Judge and her co-host Teddi Mellencamp on their podcast to dish about the now-viral moment.

Meanwhile, the former RHOBH star was a good sport as she laughed about the awkward interview and gave some insight into what really happened on the streets of Hollywood.

Taylor Armstrong teases ‘dirtiest’ RHOC reunion ever in bizarre interview

The paparazzi were no doubt entertained when they caught Taylor and her husband, John Bluher, leaving Craig’s — a famous restaurant in West Hollywood.

Things got weird fast as Taylor held on to John’s arm while spilling all the tea on the streets after recognizing some of the paps, although some didn’t know who she was.

“I just finished Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood baby. Maybe you should pay more f**king attention to the news…” exclaimed Taylor. “Here’s my old school crew. So when I tell you it’s gonna go down in the OC.”

Taylor, who was dressed in a red suit, also said, “I’m dressed in orange for a reason baby. It’s about to get hot.”

“You better stay tuned because the reunion’s about to happen, and I’m not sure you understand what’s about to go down,” declared the 52-year-old. “This reunion it’s been the dirtiest reunion you’ve ever seen.“

At one point the RHOC star was asked about her former castmate Kyle Richards’s recent split from husband Mauricio.

“She’s one of my best friends on the planet, if Kyle’s happy I’m happy, and you know what, I love Mauricio too. There’s room for all the love on the planet, you know I’m bisexual so” responded Taylor.

Taylor pokes fun at her paparazzi interview with her castmate Tamra Judge

Tamra and Teddi caught up with Taylor on their podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, as they laughed about her viral interview.

Taylor, who seemed intoxicated on the streets of Hollywood admitted that during dinner with her husband, she only had one drink.

“I did have a Martini, but I mean, you know I can hold my alcohol. So I don’t really know what happened. It just, it was a long day.”

However, she affirmed her claims that the RHOC reunion would be the dirtiest one yet.

“It’s gonna be dirty Tamra, and you know it,” said Taylor laughingly.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.