RHOC star Meghan King Edmonds shows Instagram her dazzling Valentine’s Day gift to herself

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) alum Meghan King Edmonds is proving that you can cherish Valentine’s Day when you’re single. Following a divorce from Jim Edmonds that made headlines for its drama, Meghan seems determined to enjoy her solo life.

And in true RHOC style, King is sharing her glittering gift to herself on Valentine’s Day with Instagram.

Meghan King Edmonds shows Instagram how she celebrated herself on Valentine’s Day

Some reality TV stars hide when life deals them some tough times, particularly during the holidays. But not Meghan, who just might inspire other suddenly single women who are feeling down on a holiday meant to celebrate love.

As King shared on Instagram, why not use Valentine’s Day as a reminder to love yourself?

King even celebrated during the days leading up to the day famous for couples, posting Instagram stories showing the jewelry that she was debating buying for herself, including a ring-shaped like a heart to show her love for herself.

Those stories all led up to Meghan posing with a big smile on her face as she shared on February 14 her happiness in giving a fabulous present to herself.

“Today is going down as one of the most luxurious Valentine’s Days ever because I have made the decision to fall in love with MYSELF,” wrote King.

To show herself “some love,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star bought herself a “beautiful solitaire heart diamond.” She revealed that it is similar to an engagement ring to remind herself that “love comes from WITHIN.”

Meghan also took time to wish her fans the best, writing in her caption that she hopes everyone discovers “that same love this Valentine’s Day ❤️ and treat yourself.”

Meghan King Edmonds needs help from her RHOC fans with one question

Although King clearly seems happy with her purchase, she revealed in one of her previous Instagram stories that she isn’t quite sure how to wear it, pointed out Bravo TV.

“Okay so i have a question..here’s my heart engagement ring to myself…self love,” Meghan noted. “”How do i wear it? Do i wear it like that where the point is facing me? Or do i wear it the opposite where the point is facing you? I don’t know…let me know.”

While fans didn’t seem to have an answer for her, their support for the Real Housewives of Orange County star was firm.

“I love your brave face,” wrote one follower.

“Always love yourself first!” declared another RHOC fan.

Meghan also delighted fans with her evening dress Instagram pic.

And it wasn’t just fans who responded.

Former RHOC star Tamra Judge responded, writing, “You look beautiful Meg. Have so much fun.”