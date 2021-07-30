RHOBH viewers defend Erika Jayne after photo emerges of her wearing an expensive Versace robe

Some viewers plead to “let Erika live.” Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hils may be on a short, mid-season break, but the Erika Jayne news cycle never ends. Apparently, it’s big news for the woman to retrieve her pizza in her robe, and fans are fed up with it.

Although the case against Tom Girardi ( and Erika) continues to grind through the court system, Erika’s wardrobe choice is making its way to headlines.

She is under scrutiny about how and where she spends her money, and some folks are taking an extra hard look at her every move — especially when those moves include Versace and Alexander Wang.

Erika spotted wearinv Versace robe and Alexander Wang sandals

However, looks can be a bit misleading, and some Erika stans came to the All About the Real Housewives Instagram to give her critics a quick reality check.

Sure, that Versace robe retails for close to $600, and that Alexander Wang slides probably cost her around $250, but some fans feel there’s just no way to tell when she bought them or how long they’ve been sitting around her closet.

Some Instagram users came to this post to say the same thing, and the feedback to this image is mostly annoyance at the nit-picking.

But why is Erika carrying a hammer?

Generally speaking, her fans want the “media” to just let her live her life first, and second, find out why the woman is carrying a hammer to pick up her pizza

First things first:

But the burning question:

It’s true that Erika has taken her share of criticism for what her part may (or may not have) been in her ex-husband’s alleged fraud, but, to many, this feels a little outside the scope of what we should be mad at her about.

Meanwhile, some Erika supporters are trying to apply a little logic to the situation.

There are even a good amount of posters who find this a little sexist, and wonder why there isn’t the same questions about what Tom is eating or wearing.

No matter how you feel about Erika as a real person or as a reality TV character, there is always something to talk about when it comes to her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.