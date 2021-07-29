RHOBH is on a mid-season break, here’s when the show returns to Bravo

RHOBH returns in August after a mid-season break. Pic credit:@Nicole Weingart/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were left disappointed when the show didn’t air this past Wednesday. The series is actually on a mid-season break but not for long, it returns next week with heightened drama.

We’ve seen quite a bit from the Beverly Hills ladies and so far they have not disappointed us. All eyes have been on Erika Jayne and her pending divorce from embattled attorney Tom Girardi. As the couple’s mounting legal woes continue to play out in the media, it has also been a topic of conversation on the show.

However, while Erika’s storyline threatens to overshadow her castmates, the other Beverly Hills housewives have given us some interesting moments as well and there’s more to come.

There’s been lots of drama on RHOBH

While the Erika Jayne storyline is probably the most controversial one so far, she’s not the only person causing a stir on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sutton Stracke has been upgraded to a full-time housewife and she’s bringing the heat.

The Southern belle and newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff have clashed since the moment they met and with each passing week, things seem to be getting worse between the two women. As the season progresses, that feud might come to an end, but Sutton will face off with a few more of her castmates very soon as evidenced by the mid-season teaser.

What can viewers expect when RHOBH return?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return on August 4 with a brand new episode titled, Ice Queen of the Desert.

In the midseason trailer, it’s clear that there’s a lot more to come before Season 11 wraps. Crystal Kung Minkoff will give viewers a taste of her Asian culture with a grand party and at some point, the women will go on another cast trip.

Additionally, Sutton may have ended her feud with Crystal but now she’s having an issue with OG Kyle Richards and that will play out soon. We also witnessed a tense confrontation between Sutton and Erika after she cast doubt on Erika’s story.

“You ever call me a liar again, I’m coming for you,” said the Painkiller singer to Sutton in the clip.

However, Sutton is not the only one who wants answers regarding Erika’s life, the other women have a lot of questions as well.

In one scene the ladies are seen sitting together and Kyle commented, “She’s gonna have to answer more than she’s comfortable with because we deserve to know the truth.”

The dramatic clip ends with a tearful Erika saying to her castmates, “look at me, look at my f*****g life.”

That’s only a snippet of what’s left to come when the show returns to Bravo next week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.