Erika Jayne drops a bombshell on her castmates. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne has been opening up about her marriage to Tom Girardi and their ongoing legal drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and you can expect more bombshells tonight.

As the court of public opinion continues to weigh in on Erika’s involvement in her husband’s embezzlement case, she has been sharing more and more details about the relationship between her and her now estranged husband.

All seemed well between the couple when we saw them on the show last season and the Painkiller singer has had only good things to say about him over the years. But now that their marriage has fallen apart Erika has revealed that her fairytale marriage was anything but.

Erika Jayne reveals more in latest RHOBH episode

Viewers can expect more revelation from Erika Jayne in tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In a sneak peek for the episode, the cast members jet off on a girls’ getaway to La Quinta and during the trip, Erika’s life became a topic of conversation once again.

In one clip, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley talk about Erika’s husband while making a meal, and it appears they were following up on the latest court ruling regarding Tom Girardi’s embezzlement case.

“Do you know how it went with Tom today?” queried Kyle. “The government froze all of his assets,” responded Dorit, as Kyle looked on in disbelief.

“You mean you can’t touch your money?” chimed in Lisa. “No, you can’t” responded Dorit.

“You can’t touch it?” asked Lisa once again. “No!” said Dorit.

Erika Jayne drops a bombshell

In another scene for tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika opened up to the women about the court ruling regarding Tom.

“It’s not okay and it’s not gonna be okay for a long time,” said Erika.

The Beverly Hills Housewife — who is also very much wrapped up in the embezzlement case against her husband — has continued to maintain her innocence. As for Tom, he was diagnosed with a major neurocognitive disorder and the court recently granted his brother conservatorship over the 81-year old’s estate and medical care.

Erika has opened up about Tom’s declining health in a past episode. However, the 50-year-old made another confession in the clip for tonight that left her castmates with their jaws hanging in disbelief.

“You’ve been married to somebody for 20 years and you know that he’s not mentally well…” said Erika to her friends.

In the scene that followed, Kyle commented, “He didn’t come home and you just assume ‘like where is he?’ so you went looking for him?”

“I was just assuming he was with some other woman,” responded Erika as her castmates gasped at the comment.

All the pieces in this bombshell puzzle will be revealed tonight when the full episode plays out.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.