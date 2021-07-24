RHOBH: Attorney claps back at Erika Jayne, accuses her of ‘not allowing witnesses to speak’

Erika got into an online feud with a lawyer. Pic credit: Bravo

An attorney hired to investigate The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has responded to a snarky tweet she posted.

Things got ugly after the two exchanged heated remarks about her current legal issues and a nasty feud ignited online between the housewife and Ronald Richards.

What viewers of RHOBH are seeing play out this season with Erika Jayne and her divorce is a far cry from what fans are seeing on social media.

While she is spending the episodes dabbing her running mascara and getting sympathetic hugs from the other wives, Twitter users are seeing her get down and dirty with attorney Richards.

The back and forth between the lawyer and housewife is ongoing and presents two very different versions of a story that keeps getting stranger and seemingly more tragic by the day.

Erika Jayne’s Twitter use contrasts with what viewers see this season on RHOBH

The big question among fans and viewers is whether or not Erika knew about all the shady things her estranged husband Tom Girardi is currently accused of. Her RHOBH persona presents a victimhood that has the Bravo-verse split down the middle.

Some fans and castmates are staunchly defending her innocence, while others are calling for her dismissal and possible arrest. It’s hard to discern the truth when her onscreen attitude is so different from how she presents herself online.

Instead of riding this storm out quietly, though, out of the public eye, Erika Jayne has not gone long without posting online about the case, the charges or about Tom himself. This particular Twitter storm started with a tweet from July 17 in which Erika presented her beef with the case.

“No merit No investigation No proof Just more harassment …” she wrote.

Erika complains about the case against her. Pic credit: @ErikaJayne/Twitter

Attorney Ronald Richards is known for his opinions and ideas about celebrity cases

The investigating attorney, Ronald Richards, has a strong Twitter presence and regularly posts his opinion about this and many other high-profile cases. He responded to Erika’s tweet with a string of posts that include concise rebuttals and official documents. He started with a tweet that refuted her accusations, point for point.

Attorney Richards responds to Erika’s accusations. Pic credit: @RonaldRichards/Twitter

This exchange was only the tip of the iceberg, as Richards quote-tweeted Erika’s original post with tweets attaching documents to back up his claims.

Richards provides what he claims are receipts. Pic credit: @RonaldRichards/Twitter

The exchange then stretched into the next day, as Erika name-called, retweeted insults, and generally criticized Richards’ character.

Erika responds to the attorney’s tweets. Pic credit: @ErikaJayne Twitter

The back and forth continued, with Erika later calling for Richards to remove a tweet that depicted her burglarizing her own house.

Erika demands Richards remove a tweet. Pic credit: @ErikaJayne/Twitter

Richards responded to Erika’s tweet, in kind, with a rebuttal of his own.

Richards discusses the controversial post. Pic credit: @RonaldRichards Twitter

Richards, in addition to investigating Erika, also has opinions on plenty other celebrity situations. Recently he has also commented on the Denise Richards vs. Rinna saga, some drama with Lisa Vanderpump’s house, Taylor Armstrong’s late husband, and the case involving Stormy Daniels’ former attorney Michael Avenatti.

To get a sense of the bigger picture of the feud between Erika and Ronald Richards, it’s well worth visiting their respective Twitter feeds, but make sure to bring your popcorn and stay awhile. It gets pretty juicy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.