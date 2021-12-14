RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley opens up about husband PK’s recent DUI arrest, calls it a ‘lesson’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley condems her husband PK’s actions following his DUI arrest. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is speaking out on behalf of her husband PK Kemsley following his DUI arrest.

Dorit revealed that she and her husband are taking the issue seriously and that PK takes full responsibility for his behavior.

“He fully understands the danger of drinking and driving,” Dorit told People. “And I think it’s a real lesson to everybody that even if you have a glass of wine, a lot of us think that you can still drive, you really can and you should take a driver. He’s assured me that he will never do it again.”

PK was arrested for drunk driving on November 23 in Los Angeles. He reportedly blew a .081 during a Breathalyzer test. The legal limit is .08.

PK’s lawyer expressed at the time that PK was coming home from dinner with a colleague. He said PK reportedly had one glass of wine with dinner.

His lawyer claimed PK “takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities.”

PK and Dorit’s home was recently robbed

PK’s DUI arrest came one month after his and Dorit’s home was reportedly broken into by home invaders.

PK was in England at the time, but Dorit and their children, Phoenix and Jagger were home.

Dorit expressed that the experience was scarring for her as the robbers burst into her bedroom and held her at gunpoint.

“I’m not gonna say the curse words they used,” Dorit said during an interview with Extra TV. “But there was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of [was] ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life.”

Fortunately, Dorit wasn’t physically harmed. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, the robbers took off with more than $100,000 in clothes, jewelry, and other items.

Dorit will return for RHOBH Season 12

Despite rumors of Dorit possibly being axed following Season 11, she has returned for Season 12.

In fact, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and of course, Erika Jayne are all returning.

Bravo even started filming Season 12 early in order to capture all the Erika Jayne legal drama in real-time.

Filming for Season 12 began around the same time as Dorit’s home invasion. Dorit was spotted out filming with the RHOBH cast for dinner just days after the robbery

Hopefully, the remainder of Season 12 will bring more luck for the Kemsleys.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.