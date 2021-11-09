Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion caught on surveillance video, police searching for two masked men

Dorit Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint after masked men entered her home. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Surveillance video from Dorit Kemsley’s horrifying home invasion has been released by police.

On October 27, two masked men broke into Dorit’s Encino Hills home after breaking through a glass backdoor and entering while she and her children were asleep.

Dorit awoke around 10:30 pm to two masked men standing at the foot of her bed while her husband PK was out of the country on business.

It has been reported that Dorit begged the men not to harm her or her children, and thankfully, they did not. In fact, Dorit has said that the men didn’t enter the children’s bedrooms, where they were sleeping at the time.

They did, however, ransack the home and made off with more than $100,000 in clothes, jewelry, and other items in a matter of just 15 minutes.

Now, the search is on as police investigate the home invasion and robbery, and we have video imagery, giving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans a look at the men who invaded Dorit’s home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Police release Dorit Kemsley home invasion footage

TMZ shared footage from Dorit and PK’s home surveillance, and in it, we can see two hooded, masked men who broke into the back of their home. The men can be seen wearing gloves as they broke the glass in the back with an unknown device.

Once inside the home, the men made their way up to Dorit and PK’s bedroom, where they confronted the RHOBH star.

The TMZ report points out that there is no indication that guns were present during the break-in, despite many reports that there were. There were no guns seen on the footage that was shared.

Roughly 15 minutes after breaking in, the two masked men can be seen on surveillance footage again, this time in front of the home. They were seen dragging out a blanket that police have said was filled with valuables — including Dorit and PK’s jewelry, watches, purses, and other items.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they are looking for two Black men between 20 and 30 years old.

Dorit and PK have both spoken out since the break in

Just days after the “terrifying” home invasion, both PK and Dorit spoke out about what was going on.

PK was first to break his silence, taking to Instagram to let Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that he was home and everyone was safe.

Soon after, Dorit Kemsley offered up a statement, telling RHOBH fans, “As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

Dorit was spotted out just days after the home invasion as she stepped out for a night with the RHOBH cast as they filmed Harry Hamlin’s birthday. She’s been getting quite a bit of support from her RHOBH friends, and several of them were even spotted arriving at her home the day after it all happened.

With Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills currently filming, surely fans of the show will see how the aftermath of this invasion has affected her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.