RHOBH spoilers: Garcelle and Sutton are hot for Spain men

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spoilers tease that the ladies’ trip to Spain heats up about a brief crisis.

Last week, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, and newcomer Annemarie Wiley landed in Spain for some culture and fun.

In true RHOBH fashion, drama prevailed as Annemarie and Crystal went at it during dinner.

Annemarie spilled that Crystal called the rest of the group uneducated, leading to a major blowup on the first night.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Dorit was dragged for her confessional calling Crystal a “child bride” amid the group fight.

It seems the mood has shifted thanks to the latest preview from Bravo teasing single Sutton and Garcelle in Spain.

Garcelle Beauvais lusts over Storm’s dad on RHOBH

A previous teaser video for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills revealed the outcome of Crystal’s medical crisis, which had the group filled with worry.

The new footage hints that the mood has changed because of the crisis, with the women gathered at their villa for a night of Spain cosine. Hunky Chef Storm is on hand to cook some Paella for the RHOBH women and other guests.

Storm isn’t alone, though, as his equally as handsome father, Servais, is there for a father-and-son dinner experience. It doesn’t go unnoticed by Garcelle or Crystal, who are the first to arrive at the dinner.

Garcelle gets hot and bothered by Servais, whispering to Crystal to forget Storm; it’s daddy time now. Via her confessional, Garcelle comments about moving to Spain for Storm’s daddy.

Oh yes, Garcelle doesn’t hide her attraction to Servais at all, even suggesting another guest be tripped to stay away from him. Garcelle was joking about that part (at least), but not her attraction to Storm’s daddy.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke has the hots for a Spain man

Soon Sutton arrives, noticing the hunky father and son cooking team. Sutton not so discreetly mentions it to Garcelle – only to have Crystal reveal Sutton’s late to the party.

Then Garcelle suggests they need to talk as they appear to have the same taste in men in Spain.

In her confessional, Sutton declares, “I mean, Garcelle will probably win; her bosoms are bigger than mine.”

Although it’s smiles all around in the preview video with Sutton, Crystal, and Garcelle joking, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know these things can take a turn quickly.

The ladies of Beverly Hills have fought over lesser things than a hunky man, that’s for sure. Speaking of them fighting, the RHOBH Season 13 reunion was filmed last week, and you can see who was in the hot seat here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.