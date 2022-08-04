RHOBH Red Wine Recap: The two sides of Rinna

Lisa Rinna showed two different sides of herself on last night’s RHOBH, Episode 13, Rose Colored Glasses. Pic credit: Bravo

Monsters and Critics columnist Liz Long recaps The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, Episode 13, Rose Colored Glasses, with a little help from a glass of Rinna Rose (or two)….

Hello, my Housewives-Lovers. On last night’s episode, Rinna invited the ladies over to taste her new Rinna Rose, and you would think the storyline would have been Erika partaking in too much.

But that’s not where it went.

By the episode’s end, we had Lisa Rinna yelling profanities at Sutton and saying that she would “f**king cut you down” for anyone who talks about her husband or kids.

How did we get here?

Let’s dive into the hypocrisies that run deep on this show and recap.

Now, I would say to grab your glass of Rinna Rose or even the Brut that still needs work, but I’m not feeling too much support for ol’ Rinna here, so grab whatever suits your fancy.

Rinna first shows her apologetic side to Sutton

Lisa and Sutton meet for lunch, where Rinna shows her first side. Pic credit: Bravo

We start the episode with Rinna and Sutton meeting for lunch, where they bond over steak frittes, salmon, and Rose (not the Rinna kind).

The ladies muse over how Sutton actually enjoys Lisa’s company, and Lisa chimes in with, “I don’t know why people think I’m such a b**ch. People are scared of me.”

Sutton asserts herself and says, “I’m not scared of you – maybe just that one time when you yelled at me after I said you didn’t buy a table at Elton John’s charity event.“

Oh crikey, tell me we aren’t going to re-visit the Elton event again, ladies.

But Lisa responds with, and I quote, “At the end of the day, it’s been a while, it’s over, it was silly, you shouldn’t have done it, you did say you were sorry, and I have to move on from it.”

So that should be the end of the scene, right? I mean, surely this Elton John charity drama is behind us, RIGHT?!

WRONG.

Rinna next shows her bully side to Sutton

Rinna invites the ladies over to sample her latest business venture, Rinna Rose. Pic credit: Bravo

All the ladies (minus Crystal and Kyle) venture over to Rinna’s house to sample her newest business hustle, Rinna Rose.

The party starts nicely enough. Harry compliments the ladies. Erika orders chamomile tea. And even the Rose (but not quite the Brut) is delightful!

But things take a turn when Garcelle wants to chat with Erika privately about how Erika calling Sutton a “liability” to Garcelle didn’t sit quite right with her.

Garcelle questions why Erika called Sutton a “liability.” Pic credit: Bravo

Erika maintains that Sutton IS a liability because apparently, Garcelle is always having to “clean up” after Sutton.

This conversation carries over to where ALL the ladies are sitting, and Sutton asks Erika, “Why am I a liability?”

Yada yada yada, Garcelle is always cleaning up after you, and Garcelle and Sutton ask, “Isn’t that just being a loyal friend?!”

But Erika presses on about how now this year, Sutton has issues with Rinna and how Rinna went “tit for tat” about the Elton John char —

And don’t you even go there, Erika! We squashed this not only many episodes prior but also even earlier in THIS episode!

But does Rinna set the record straight?

Noooooo.

Rather, she feels energized with her audience, which includes Erika, and now, she can show her other side – the one that is not so kind.

Rinna keeping this Elton table bullsh*t going is exhausting. Chile.. Not all the lying Lisa Rinna has done over the years. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/4Pb6WWvDYD — MyMommainthe80’s (@mymommainthe80) August 4, 2022

Instead of saying, “Hey Erika, we squashed this,” Rinna just sits there and says, “You hurt me, and you hurt Harry.” “You need to figure out why you want to hurt me.”

When Sutton (yet again) apologies for her WWHL comments, Rinna continues to go on about how there’s “still some injustice to it.”

Rinna even admits to talking very nasty behind Sutton’s back. And she mocks Sutton’s Southern accent!

Sutton naturally points out how Rinna was very different earlier during their lunch, but now that she has an audience, she’s not moving on.

When Sutton tells Rinna she talks out of both sides of her mouth, a chord is struck and Lisa goes OFF.

Rinna tells Sutton, “F**k you,” and to “get out of her house.” Pic credit: Bravo

“Don’t talk about my husband or my kids or I will f**king CUT YOU DOWN!!”

Garcelle *cool as a cucumber*: Got it. No kids.

Mind you, Garcelle’s kids were the ONLY ones talked about.

Rinna: “You humiliated yourself when you talked about me, Harry, and the charity.”

As she is drunk, slurring her words, and losing her cool. So the only one I see here humiliating herself is Rinna.

Lisa Rinna and Erika after realizing their Sutton take down isn’t working #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/lrPvURirMr — Bye Wig, Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) August 4, 2022

But here’s to Rinna Rose.

‘Til next week, my Housewives-lovers!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.