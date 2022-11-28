RHOBH: Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin stroll beach hand in hand

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin enjoyed a romantic beachside stroll. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Hiroto Takarada/HollywoodNewsWire.net

It seems The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Rinna has been all over the news recently.

Lisa has ongoing drama over an incident that occurred during the latest season of RHOBH with Kathy Hilton.

However, this weekend Lisa seemed to have stepped away from the drama.

The actress enjoyed some quality time with her husband, Harry Hamlin, in Santa Barbara.

Lisa and Harry were recently spotted walking along the California coastline at golden hour.

The well-known couple held hands as they strolled along the water during the romantic walk.

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna takes a sunset stroll on the beach

Harry and Lisa stayed hand in hand during their relaxing beach stroll.

Lisa went barefoot on the sand while her husband had on black tennis shoes.

The soap opera star wore a plain black shirt under a long black sweater with a collar. She paired the sweater with beachy green pants.

Lisa Rinna goes barefoot on the beach for an evening walk with Harry Hamlin. Pic credit: Clint Brewer Photography/A.I.M /BACKGRID

The Beverly Hills housewife added some drama to her otherwise simple look with a cheetah print bucket hat.

Harry wore thick-rimmed black glasses, and his wife wore large black sunglasses to shield her face from the sun.

The Clash of the Titans star had on a pair of simple black jeans and a gray North Face pullover. He wore some beaded bracelets on his right wrist as he held his wife’s hand.

The couple has been married for 25 years and share two daughters together.

Lisa reigns QVC queen

Lisa has made a name for herself in both the entertainment business and the fashion industry.

While Lisa’s latest weekend look may not have been from her own casual clothing line, she sells many similar and comfortable pieces in her Lisa Rinna collection.

The actress has notably sold her West Coast-inspired pieces on the home shopping network QVC.

Lisa also has her own cruelty-free beauty line, Rinna Beauty. This past year, she began selling her beauty products on Amazon.

Lisa is the founder of Rinna Beauty and often models her own makeup looks on the brand’s Instagram page.

The cosmetics line includes everything from eye palettes to plumping lip gloss (Lisa is nothing if not on brand).

Rinna Beauty initially launched in 2020 and has since grown in popularity.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.