Lisa Rinna gets a huge Rinna Beauty shoutout from Love Island USA star

Lisa Rinna’s beauty line Rinna Beauty received shoutout from Love Island USA star. Pic credit: @rinnabeauty/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna recently received a Rinna Beauty shoutout from Love Island USA star Cely Vazquez.

On Instagram, a fan account displayed a post shared by Lisa Rinna of Season 2 Love Island alum Cely Vazquez praising a product from the Rinna Beauty line.

In the short video, Cely Vazquez, while holding the ‘Delilah Kit’ in her left hand, enthusiastically told her fans about the beauty product.

“Okay, you guys,” Cely says as she approaches the camera, wearing a black bra, black shorts, and a bluish-green hoodie.

“The Rinna Beauty Delilah Kit is literally perfect in every way,” she explained.

“I’m wearing it right now, this is not sponsored, by the way,” Cely clarified as she gestured toward her face, displaying her manicure.

She then exclaimed, “We’re Lisa Rinna stans here and this is perfect.”

“Go check them out,” she suggests with a giggle.

Lisa Rinna of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celebrates Rinna Beauty

Lisa Rinna continues to promote her Rinna Beauty line on social media.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna displays a Rinna Beauty billboard. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

In recent weeks, Lisa has shared her excitement about the growth of her lip line on Instagram.

Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Delilah, shares excitement about the Rinna Beauty posters. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa celebrated the emergence of Rinna Beauty posters and billboards around Los Angeles.

Lisa Rinna shares her inspiration for Rinna Beauty

Lisa initially launched Rinna Beauty in November of 2020 when she debuted kits in neutral tones, which contained lipstick, gloss, and liner.

In an interview with Allure at the time of the launch, Lisa explained that the vision for her lip line was “in the works a long, long time” before it finally came to fruition.

She revealed that she initially hoped to begin her beauty line at least a decade before making it a reality and explained how each time she was close to identifying a partnership, the deal fell through.

Lisa Rinna admitted she thought about scrapping the lip line idea, but ultimately, “in the back of my mind, I was like, ‘I’m not going to give up. I’m just not.’ I never take no for an answer, and here we are.”

She also shared her inspiration for lip beauty line, “certainly my daughters are an inspiration. Every single second of every single day.”

Lisa also mentioned the inspiration her dear mother Lois provided, “I’m inspired by my 92-year-old mom, who’s worn lipstick and won’t go out of the house, by the way, without her makeup. I’ve actually never seen my mom go out in public without lipstick.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo and Love Island USA streams on Peacock.