RHOBH: Erika Jayne hit with $2.2 million tax bill but says she can’t afford to pay

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been hit with a $2.2 million tax bill, but she says she can’t afford to pay the IRS.

Erika has been under scrutiny for the past couple of years, especially concerning her finances. It’s no secret her life has been plagued with lawsuits because of her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Season 12 of RHOBH has shown Erika moving past all the legal drama. Erika has happily admitted more than once to having great sex and alluding to her troubles being behind her.

However, according to the latest declaration, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Erika Jayne says she can’t pay her $2.2 million tax bill

According to People magazine, Erika received a notice about her tax payments in May 2022. The magazine obtained a declaration filed in Los Angeles County stating she can’t afford to pay her tax bill, which comes to $2,226,985.77.

“I am in the midst of trying to figure out the basis of this tax bill with the assistance of my business manager, who is also an accountant. I do not have the ability to pay the [California Franchise Tax Board] tax bill,” reads part of the legal documents.

There also appears to be a question regarding her $750,000 earrings, which were reportedly bought with funds that were part of Tom’s bankruptcy case. The filing also reiterates that Erika never worked at the law firm or managed any client accounts.

Erika insists she had no reason to believe any gifts given to her were “bought using money that did not belong to TG or that belonged to someone else.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Erika’s tax drama

Erika’s latest financial woes have Twitter buzzing. The RHOBH star did bring a full glam squad with her to Mexico in a recent episode of the Bravo show.

One Twitter user brought up that exact thing, telling Erika to pay her taxes and fire her glam team while defending Sutton Stracke.

Another also had an issue with Erika owing back taxes and keeping her glam squad on the payroll.

There was even a reference to Erika saying surfing was hard on the most recent episode.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne finds herself under fire after she claims she can’t pay her taxes, but she lives in Beverly Hills and makes a pretty penny working on RHOBH.

What do you think of Erika’s tax drama?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.