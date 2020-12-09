RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp shares update on daughter Dove 5 months after neurosurgery

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Teddi Mellencamp has shared a sweet update on the progress of her daughter, Dove, following her neurosurgery.

Five months ago, the baby girl underwent surgery for lambdoid craniosynostosis, a condition that is caused when certain bones in the skull fuse before they should.

If left untreated, the condition can have numerous side effects, including malformation of the skull.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thankfully, Dove received surgery to help correct this.

Teddi shares an update on Dove’s progress since neurosurgery

Taking to her Instagram, Teddi shared a sweet snap of baby Dove and wrote a caption from the baby’s perspective.

“Dove noggin update,” she began the caption.

“Hi guys, I am 9 months old and other than a zig zag scar underneath my hair across my head I wouldn’t even know I had neurosurgery a few months back. I have been in this helmet aka doc band for 10 weeks and am about to grow out of it,” she wrote.

The caption then explains that there are more weeks ahead of them where Dove will require her helmet and that this has been a hard fact to accept for Teddi.

“The doc’s said I have to wear another helmet for 10+ more weeks but it truly doesn’t bother me one bit. Mom cried a little when she found that out but then Dr. Urate reminded her that not only is it helping me shape my head further but it is protecting me as I am starting to learn to crawl and lift myself up incase [sic] I bump into something.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp)



The post concluded by saying that Dove remains a happy baby, all things considered.

“I get to take it off one hour a day, normally during and after bath time which is a good thing bc peeyou [sic] it can get stinky. I am a happy silly baby who loves to laugh, command all the attention in a room, go on walks and be sung to. For any other #craniowarrior babies out there. We have got this.”

Teddi has had a big year, including her firing from RHOBH and starting her own podcast

The good news for baby Dove comes on the heels of Teddi’s recent firing from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Teddi’s last season with RHOBH was rough for the mom-of-three. She engaged in a monumental feud with Denise Richards.

Denise announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the franchise thanks, in part, to the rumor that she’d had an affair with Brandi Glanville. This rumor was brought to her attention by Teddi, with whom she didn’t get along.

After the announcement, fans pushed for Teddi’s firing, and ultimately, she was axed.

Thankfully, Teddi isn’t letting this hold her down. She has since started her own podcast, Teddi Tea Pod with Teddi Mellencamp, and her own weight loss accountability program All In.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.