RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey says Bravo is becoming ‘very Jerry Springer’ while dishing about RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby

Dana Wilkey has been working on making a new name for herself in the Bravo world.

While The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers know her from earlier seasons of the show where she appeared as a friend of Taylor Armstrong and hosted the infamous game night where the Richards sisters went head to head with Brandi Glanville.

In recent months, her commentary on all things Bravo has gotten a lot of attention, and now, it looks like she has more to say about everything, including the newest addition, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

What did Dana Wilkey say about Bravo?

On the Up and Adam Live show, Dana Wilkey dropped by and spilled her opinions all over the airwaves.

She is working on a podcast, where she will continue to share her thoughts on what is happening in the Bravo world.

When the subject went to Mary Cosby from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Dana Wilkey wasted no time talking about how Bravo went from lifestyle programming to Jerry Springer.

Of course, the Jerry Springer reference was because of Mary Cosby and her marriage to her step-grandfather. That is still a topic of conversation and despite her explanation, it looks like many viewers, including other Bravo personalities.

Dana also addressed the birthday scandal where Mary was allegedly yelling at parishioners about being cheap. There are a lot of things about the new franchise that stand out, but Mary Cosby seems to be one of the most talked parts of the show.

What is next for Dana Wilkey?

Aside from making her rounds on podcasts and other shows, Dana Wilkey is going to be working on her own podcast.

Social media has been a big part of building a following as her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a while ago. Of course, she is remembered for her game night and for flaunting her wealth (who could forget the $25,000 sunglasses), but now, her knack for gossip is driving people toward her and drumming up interest in what she has to say.

As her popularity continues to rise, Dana Wilkey is on her way to the top of the Bravo world. After only minimal appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it looks like talking about the tea among the franchises is going to be her claim to fame.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.