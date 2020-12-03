Former RHOBH star Dana Wilkey spilled the tea on the infamous game night episode

Dana Wilkey has spilled some tea about that infamous RHOBH game night episode.

The former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills discussed her time on the show while appearing on the podcast Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald.

Fans may remember when Dana invited the ladies over to her Beverly Hills mansion for a night of games and a fight broke out between Brandi Glanville and Kim and Kyle Richards.

Brandi called Kyle a “b*tch” before she accused the sisters of doing crystal meth in the bathroom all night and of being mean girls.

Kim Richards did not do drugs in Dana’s bathroom

Heather asked Dana if it was weird that Brandi accused Kim and Kyle of being mean girls and doing drugs in the bathroom all night.

“It isn’t the way that it went down,” said Dana. “We had been shooting for hours, okay? And they don’t show time as it really is on the show, okay? So, it had been hours, which is why everyone gets so drunk.”

“Kim shows up and we’re all pretty hammered at this point, and I get to the door and Kim’s like, ‘Hi. I’m Kim. And you must be Pam,’” said Dana.

She went on to say that she was so star-struck when she first saw Kim at her door that she told Kim to call her Pam out of excitement.

Dana said Kim arrived to game night high

Dana Wilkey noted that she knew prior to game night that there was something going on with Kim from production but didn’t want to jump to conclusions.

She said that although Kim was clearly high when she arrived, Dana believed that she went into the bathroom because she was so disheveled and there were cameras everywhere.

“We’ll just pretend she’s not high as a kite,” Dana said.

“Which is what you would do if you were actually at a dinner party meeting a stranger for the first time, you would not point it out,” Heather interjected.

“I believe that she went into the bathroom because when she got there, she felt, I think, disheveled,” she continued.

“Because you guys have to remember, there’s cameras everywhere. So, it’s not like you’re like, ‘You know, I’m gonna go rip a rail in the bathroom with eight cameras around, you know, like, real quick before I come out.’”

“It just isn’t conducive to taking drugs in a bathroom,” Dana added.

She went on to say that Kyle went into the bathroom to help Kim get herself together for the cameras.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at Bravo.