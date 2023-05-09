RHOA: Sheree Whitfield trades jabs with KFC while trying to shade Kandi Burruss

Sheree Whitfield’s castmates have been throwing shade at her left and right after she debuted her new man, Martell Holt, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 premiere.

Now KFC has jumped in the ring, and things are getting hot and spicy as they trade jabs with Sheree on social media.

The bone collector and the fast food giant are in the same business, but not on the same page. They’ve clearly picked a side in the heated faceoff between Sheree and Kandi Burruss, and they’ve chosen well because Kandi loves her food, and she definitely loves some KFC.

So much so in fact, that Kandi’s nemesis Marlo Hampton knew exactly how to get the Grammy winner to forgive her while they were in Jamaica last season.

All Marlo had to do was grab a bucket of chicken and let the sweet aroma waft toward Kandi. It worked like a charm, and Kandi made peace with Marlo just to get a bite of that chicken.

It was that moment from Season 14 that Sheree recently referenced on social media as she tried to shade Kandi, but then things took quite a turn.

RHOA star Sheree Whitfield is in a Twitter feud with KFC

Whoever runs the KFC Twitter account is clearly a fan of RHOA and has been keeping up with the drama. So when Sheree took to the platform to bash Kandi Burruss KFC wanted a large piece of the drama with fries, corn, and biscuits!

Kandi and Sheree tried to make peace at the reunion, but that didn’t last long as the Kandi Koated queen had a lot to say about Sheree’s new man.

Sheree clapped back with a dig at Kandi using a GIF that said, “Are you Hungry?”

She also wrote, “Maybe I should’ve gave her [email protected] at the reunion since food the only peace offering she accepts #RHOA.”

Maybe I should’ve gave her some @kfc at the reunion since food the only peace offering she accepts #RHOA pic.twitter.com/du4DtN8Y29 — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) May 8, 2023

However, in a clap back no one saw coming, KFC came out of nowhere and responded, “We have delicious lemonade if you’re feeling thirsty.”

She by Sheree instantly poured hot sauce on that haterade writing, “I’m good boo I like @Popeyes better. Have y’all had that fried chicken sandwich & ain’t nothing like some good ole red beans and rice with ur chicken.”

Pic credit: @IamSheree/Twitter

Okay, Popeyes, let’s create the “Who gon’ check me boo?” fried chicken sandwich ASAP!

Kandi Burruss nabs a KFC commercial with her son Ace

It seems the joke is on Sheree again because Kandi money-making Burruss is capitalizing off her love for KFC. She nabbed a commercial with the fast food giant alongside her son Ace — who has hopes of being an actor.

The commercial showed little Ace giving his mom a chicken nugget each time she accepted his nugget of wisdom.

The “Bravo, KFC presents Nuggets of Wisdom” played out during the Season 15 premiere on Sunday night, but it’s unclear if the commercial will continue to air for the entirety of the season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.