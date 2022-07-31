Is Sheree Whitfield’s new boyfriend using her? Here’s what Kandi Burruss has to say

Sheree Whitfield is reportedly dating reality star, Martell Holt. Pic credit: @shereewhitfield/Instagram

Just weeks ago, fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta watched Sheree Whitfield be heartbroken when her long-time boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, stood her up for their planned meeting.

While on a trip to New York to support Kandi’s Broadway play, Sheree scheduled time to travel to Philadelphia to meet with Tyrone.

According to Sheree, the two had planned their meeting and were excited to see one another again. Sadly, Tyrone never showed up, and refused to answer her calls while she waited.

The incident was hard for Sheree to deal with, but the veteran peach holder didn’t stay down for long. It was recently revealed that she’s got a new man in her life and reality TV fans may already recognize who it is.

Sheree is reportedly dating Martell Holt who stars in Love & Marriage: Hunstville which airs on OWN. The two have been spotted getting cozy with one another although they appear to be trying to play it cool with their budding relationship.

However, as things get more intense between the two, some people in Sheree’s life may have some concerns about her new beau and his intentions.

Kandi Burruss wants to be sure Martell Holt is being ‘genuine’ in his relationship with Sheree Whitfield

Recently, Kandi was asked her thoughts on Sheree’s new relationship. She expressed her concerns, saying, “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity.”

To clarify her statement, Kandi began to explain that she has a friend who previously dated Martell. She said, “Earlier this year, and I’ve got to be honest, a family friend of mine who is on another reality show, hit me up to go out on a date with him at Blaze and was like, ‘Oh, could you have another table open for us because we’re gonna have somebody taking our pictures and video so they can post it.’”

She went on to say, “My whole point was now that I see this similar situation, I’m like, ‘Is he doing this? Is he genuine or is he doing the same thing that he was doing to the other person I knew?’”

It appears that Kandi isn’t sold on Martell just yet and is hoping he isn’t using Sheree to give him a boost in popularity.

Sheree Whitfield is ready to put her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams in the past

News of Sheree and Martell’s relationship was reported by TMZ earlier in the week. Sheree spoke to the entertainment news outlet about how things initially started between the two.

She said, “We actually met through a mutual friend. He’s met my friends. He met several people in my family. We’ve been just hanging out. I’m enjoying life right now.”

When asked about the status of her relationship with Tyrone, Sheree said things between the two are over. She added, “That is a wrap on him. For sure.” After saying she felt “so stupid” about being stood up by him, Sheree decided it was time to end things for good.

She was tight-lipped when asked about her future plans with Martell, but perhaps he will be the love she has long waited for.

