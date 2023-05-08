RHOA cast reacts to Sheree Whitfield’s new man, Martell Holt in season premiere

Sheree Whitfield has a new man, and she proudly showed him off on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15 premiere.

Unfortunately, though, neither viewers nor her castmates felt Martell Holt was the prize Sheree deems him to be, and they had a lot to say about him.

We’ll share some of the shady comments from viewers in a moment, but we’re kicking things off with how the cast reacted to the new couple.

The OWN TV star is known in Huntsville, and now he’s in these Atlanta streets as well and let’s just say the streets are talking — that is, according to Kandi Burruss and Monyetta Shaw.

They have heard that Martell was seen around Atlanta cozying up to other women, and the joke was on Sheree when they teamed up with Kenya Moore to spill the tea.

They had a lot more to say about Martell, but If you want the full low down, just check out our Episode 1 recap.

The RHOA cast sounds off on Sheree Whitfield and Martell Holt

The Atlanta Housewives gave us a solid premiere episode and Sheree’s new boo was a hot topic. Her castmates certainly had a mouthful when they found out that the mom of three was dating the Love & Marriage: Huntsville star.

Known for being a cereal cheater on his reality show, Martell’s reputation certainly preceded him, but it didn’t phase Sheree–after all, he does seem like a step up from Tyrone Gilliams and Bob Whitfield–at least on the surface.

However, while Sheree was giddy about her new love interest her castmates were less than impressed.

“Street says he’s been kicking it with some chicks in Atlanta,” revealed Kandi on the show, as Monyetta backed up her claims.

Later in the episode, Kandi threw more shade at Sheree saying, “Last year, Sheree was with mister community service. This year, she’s with community property.”

Kenya, who also revealed that Martell slid in her DMs, mocked Sheree in her confessional saying, “I think Sheree needs her own spinoff show…watch me date these dumb dudes.”

RHOA viewers bash Sheree Whitfield for her taste in men

Sheree is feeling the heat from both sides because viewers also had a lot to say about her romance with Martell.

After a clip from last night was posted on Instagram, viewers went in on the She by Sheree founder.

One commenter wrote, “She to old to be this dense!! I mean 🤷🏽‍♀️ if you want to flaunt a man who’s still in love with his ex wife 😂 go for it!!!”

Pic credit: @thepeachreport/Instagram

“Shereé bringing Martell on here knowing he’s on a whole other reality show trying to get back with his ex is so crazy. She’s really always on the wrong team,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @thepeachreport/Instagram

Another commenter said, “Martell ISSS fine now.. But Sheree is a lil slow😅😩.”

Someone else shared similar sentiments saying, “I don’t think Sheree wants to win in life. It’s like she addicted to the WRONG thing/people. She has the looks but not the common sense 🥴.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.