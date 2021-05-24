Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
RHOA cast shake-up rumors are heating up and fans want to know if Phaedra Parks is returning


Phaedra Parks is being considered to rejoin the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast.
Phaedra Parks is being considered to rejoin the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will surely be returning to Bravo for Season 14, and there are already suspicions of a huge change to the cast.

And controversial former cast member Phaedra Parks is reportedly in talks to rejoin the franchise after being fired from the show in Season 9.

Although there is a lot of bad blood between Parks and some of the current castmates, Bravo is cozying up to the idea of bringing her back to stir things up.

Will Phaedra Parks be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

The Jasmine Brand was told by an anonymous source close to RHOA production that there will be all sorts of changes to the current cast, including demotions and new additions.

“The ratings weren’t the best this past season, so they need to do something to help get more viewers,” they revealed.

And this is true! According to TV Deets, the Season 13 reunion was one of the lowest-rated in the show’s history.

This waning in viewership is making Bravo consider adding someone to the cast who would cause fights and stir the pot.

And Phaedra Parks, who first joined the franchise back in Season 3, certainly fits that description.

Phaedra answering fan questions on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen
Phaedra answering fan questions on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen. Pic credit: Bravo

This would not be too surprising, considering Parks’s hiatus from Bravo was broken earlier this month when Andy Cohen brought her on as a guest on Watch What Happens Live. Some think that this is Bravo starting to mend their relationship with the former star.

Plus, there has been demand from longtime Atlanta Housewives fans who are rallying for the 47-year-old’s homecoming.

And Parks publicly stated back in 2020 that she has a “never say never” attitude towards possibly being a Bravo Housewife again.

Phaedra Parks’s feuds and friendships with current RHOA cast members

Four years have passed since the explosive RHOA Season 9 reunion, where Parks was exposed for making up a lie that costar Kandi Burruss planned on drugging and assaulting then-newcomer Porsha Williams.

The fight resulted in the mother of two being fired from the show. And Kandi and Phaedra have supposedly not spoken since the filming of the reunion.

The tumultuous Season 9 reunion resulted in chaos
The tumultuous Season 9 reunion resulted in chaos. Pic credit: Bravo

When Parks appeared on WWHL, she showed her support for former castmate Kenya Moore and wished her peace with her divorce from Marc Daly.

Maybe time has healed the wounds Phaedra caused, and the women may be able to reconcile if she does reunite with the show.

Or, Parks rejoining the cast could serve the audience everything they want: drama, drama, drama!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.

