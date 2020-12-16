Revenge Prank Season 2: Here’s when Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino return to MTV

Revenge Prank Season 2 is on the way, and it appears it will give viewers more of the hilarious and sometimes questionable pranking situations that the first season did.

The show features the return of Jersey Shore stars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino as the guys behind the scenes to make sure the pranks are carried out to their full effect.

A video trailer recently dropped, giving fans a few highlights along with the details of when they can officially expect to see the show return to MTV.

Revenge Prank Season 2 trailer arrives online

The official Jersey Shore Facebook fan page posted a new video trailer on Tuesday, December 15, to announce the return of MTV’s Revenge Prank.

In the trailer’s opening, viewers see a man and woman inside a church hand-in-hand as they walk towards the altar in what seems to be a peaceful and romantic setting. As the man is down on one knee about to propose to his girl, another girl interrupts as she barges into the church with a baseball bat in hand and starts going ballistic, smashing signs down the aisle.

A record scratch is heard on the video as Vinny shows up from behind the scenes.

“It’s about to go down!” he says from a remote location, wearing a referee shirt and headset.

The trailer above presents a montage of some of the other highlights from the upcoming season where people find crazy ways to get revenge on family, friends, and loved ones.

“If you can dream it, they can prank it,” the trailer’s narrator says as part of the show’s motto.

Viewers already saw some rather crazy stunts take place in the first season of Revenge Prank, with some even leading to questions about how far these pranks go and if they’re legit.

Revenge Prank Season 2 to bring more questionable situations

The first season of Revenge Prank arrived this past year with the debut episode on June 25. A total of 16 episodes aired on MTV, with viewership varying over the course of the season. The season’s final episode ranked No. 87 amongst cable programs on that Thursday, September 10.

However, it seems it was popular enough to bring back, most likely on the strength of its Jersey Shore stars and the crazy nature of the situations involved.

Viewers will be looking forward to what else people come up with as far as getting revenge on others. In the first season, one of the pranks even involved a man faking his death while skydiving. It was to get revenge on his wife for a viral prank she played on him involving her pregnancy.

That particular stunt left some viewers convinced it was a scripted situation rather than a real prank that went down. However, a Distractify report suggests there is no indication that the show’s pranks aren’t real. It may be “somewhat staged for dramatic effect,” though.

That sort of controversy and intrigue about the pranks may have also helped the show gain enough popularity to continue with more hijinks. As the trailer mentions, Vinny and Pauly will be helping viral prankees get their payback with some of the “wildest pranks yet.”

Revenge Prank Season 2 will officially return on “Jerzday” Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time (8 p.m. Central Time). That puts it on MTV right after Jersey Shore Family Vacation to give viewers even more entertainment on that Thursday evening.

