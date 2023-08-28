Rebecca Parrott slammed for making a ‘big deal’ over Zied’s dental emergency

Rebecca Parrott is getting dragged online for sharing an incident that happened with her husband, Zied Hakimi, and here’s why.

The 90 Day Fiance star is being called overly dramatic for her reaction to Zied getting a wisdom tooth pulled.

Rebecca was quite distressed in the video posted online where she shared the story of her husband’s dental emergency as she waited in her car.

She chose to not sit inside the dental office with Zied during the extraction process because she couldn’t bear to see him in pain.

While he was getting work done, Rebecca shared what was going on with her social media followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, the 52-year-old didn’t get the sympathy she had anticipated. Instead, she got called out by critics for making a big deal out of the situation.

Rebecca Parrott shares dramatic story of Zied Hakimi’s dental emergency

In the video shared on Instagram, Rebecca looked very much in distress as she sat in her car waiting on Zied.

“Y’all I hate this. Zied is getting a wisdom tooth pulled right now. 🥺🥺🦷😩 Just glad there was an emergency dentist open nearby. @myemergencydental (NOT SPONSORED LOL) Just grateful,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, in the clip, she shared more details with her followers, and dramatically noted that he was getting a wisdom tooth “cut out.”

Rebecca said Zied had been in pain for a while but refused to seek treatment until it became unbearable.

“It apparently was really, really bad…so he’s inside right now getting the tooth pulled right now, and I’m so worried,” she said.

90 Day Fiance viewers slam Rebecca Parrott for being dramatic

After expressing that she was worried for Zied, some Instagram users attempted to console Rebecca. However, for the most part, she got bashed for making a big deal out of the simple procedure.

“Why the big deal about a wisdom tooth being pulled? You’re acting like his life is at risk,” said one commenter.

“OMG…. It’s a tooth and most of us have had all 4 of them pulled, did mine all at once!! Not too mention he’s a grown man,” said someone else.

One Instagram user noted, “My gf’s 6 year old daughter got her wisdom pulled last week and was less distraught than you are lol.”

Pic credit: @tlc_90day_rebecca/Instagram

Someone who knows all too well about dental procedures also wrote, “He will be fine!!! It’s just a tooth. It’s not the end of the world. There are soooo many health that are waaaayyy worse… I have been a Surgical Dental Assistant for more than 25 years!! He’s got this girrrlll!!!”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.