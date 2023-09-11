Rebecca Parrott says ‘can you imagine the catfishing’ as she plays with TikTok filters

Rebecca Parrott is the filter queen. She knows this, and 90 Day Fiance fans have been talking about it since her time on Before the 90 Days with Zied Hakimi.

When we were first introduced to Rebecca, she was headed to Tunisia to meet Zied in person for the first time.

They had obviously exchanged photos before the visit, but the problem was that all of her pictures were very heavily filtered.

So much so that Rebecca was worried about what Zied would think when he saw her in person for the first time.

The funniest part of the filter situation is when Zied showed up at the airport to meet Rebecca for the first time with one of her filtered photos on the front of his shirt.

It all worked out in the end, as the pair are still together, and now, Rebecca can look back and laugh at the filters she became known for.

Rebecca Parrott says TikTok would have helped her catfish Zied even more

Avid TikTok users know all about the Bold Glamour filter, and now, Rebecca from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days knows about it, too.

While addressing her fans with the filter on, she declared just how dangerous it could have been had that filter been around back when she was just talking to Zied.

“So this is the updated Bold Glamour filter,” Rebecca said while looking into the camera. “If this had been around when I was filming 90 Day Fiance, can you imagine the catfishing I would have done with Zied? Like for real, this is incredble.”

Rebecca went on to say that despite all the filters and all of the jokes about how she’s the “filter queen,” “I am perfectly happy with the way that I really look.”

Rebecca and Zied are still together and in Georgia

Those who watched Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will be happy to know that Rebecca and Zied are still together today.

Despite telling fans last year on 90 Day Diaries that she and Zied were headed back to Tunisia, they are still living in Georgia and thriving.

Rebecca recently shared an update with fans after Zied had a tooth emergency, and she got a bit of flak for making such a big deal out of it.

Zied also updates fans occasionally, with the Tunisian native sharing his new at-home haircut — a shaved head– a few months back.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.