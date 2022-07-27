90 Day Fiance: Rebecca Parrott relocates to Tunisia with Zied

Rebecca is starting a new life in North Africa in Zied’s native country of Tunisia. Pic credit: @tlc_90day_rebecca/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Rebecca Parrott has packed up her life in America to begin a new life with her husband, Zied Hakimi, in his native country of Tunisia.

Rebecca was first introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 3 of Before the 90 Days. She met Zied online, they quickly fell in love, and she flew over 5,000 miles to Tunisia so they could meet in person for the first time.

A year later, the couple arrived in the U.S. together and had just 90 days to plan their wedding before Zied’s K-1 visa expired. Since tying the knot, things haven’t exactly panned out the way they hoped.

During the July 25 episode of 90 Day Diaries, Rebecca revealed that she and Zied have been navigating several obstacles, including their age gap, their language barrier, and financial difficulties. Just a few days after Zied received his travel papers and work permit, he scheduled a month-long visit in Tunisia. While he reconnected with his family in Tunisia, he got the idea to move back there.

Despite promising Rebecca that everything would be okay, he dropped a bomb on her: he wanted to relocate to Tunisia. “If you stay here and you not follow me, I be so mad,” Zied told Rebecca, clarifying that he was moving back to Tunisia with or without her, leaving Rebecca feeling as if she had no choice in the matter.

Rebecca was still uncertain of what she wanted to do after Zied broke the news to her. One of the reasons he wanted to move was due to the instability in their lives in Georgia.

“Our life in Atlanta right now is so up in the air with his job and our living situation, and the financial struggles that we’re having right now,” Rebecca shared.

90 Day Diaries: Rebecca Parrott contemplates moving to Tunisia with Zied

Rebecca was unclear about whether to uproot her entire life and join Zied in Tunisia or stay in America alone. She and Zied explained their reasoning to each other for the cameras.

“I know it’s not be easy for her to move to Tunisia so quickly but we not have another solution,” Zied confessed.

When Rebecca expressed her fears of leaving her country for a new one, Zied was able to sympathize because he felt the same when he left his life and family behind in Tunisia to start a life in the U.S. with Rebecca.

Rebecca says yes to life in Tunisia

Finally, Rebeca came to a decision: “I’m gonna go to Tunisia. I think that, unfortunately, that’s what we need to do right now.”

Zied promised Rebecca that if she wasn’t happy in Tunisia, they would return to the U.S. Just two weeks later, Rebecca and Zied were packed and ready to board their flight to Tunisia to start their new lives.

Rebecca and Zied will be living in his parents’ building, where they own two apartments and Rebeca was able to keep her job, given that it’s remote work. Although they are uncertain what the future holds, Rebecca and Zied are holding onto their love as the one thing in their lives that’s certain.

“We have no idea what the future holds for us right now,” Rebecca shared. “But we do know that we love each other very much and we’re just gonna work through it.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.