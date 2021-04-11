Rebecca Parrott has a stunning new look, check out the 90 Day Fiance star’s new hair

90 Day Fiance star Rebecca Parrott showed off her new hair in a recent Instagram post. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance’s latest season brought on plenty of changes for the cast, including Rebecca Parrott and her fiance Zied Hakimi.

The pair were first introduced to 90 Day Fiance fans in Season 3 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. At that time, Rebecca visited Zied in Tunisia, where they ran into multiple bumps along their romantic journey.

However, both Rebecca and Zied overcame their differences and, during Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, the couple finally began their K-1 visa process, which brought Zied to America.

Of course, this transition came with its own set of obstacles since Zied’s arrival happened mere days before the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite all of their challenges, Rebecca and Zied remained committed to one another, and by the end of the season, the two had tied the knot.

Recently, Rebecca took to her Instagram to debut another change in her life. Thankfully, while the change may be drastic, it’s a fun change for her.

Rebecca shows off her new look

Rebecca’s new look took her in the opposite direction of the red hair fans have come to know. Not only did Rebecca opt for a darker hue, but she also had long extensions added that really took the new look to the next level.

Although the new look is a big change, she kept her caption relatively simple.

“Omg I am obsessed with my hair! @thetiffanysmith colored it and put in my extensions!!” the caption read, in part.

It didn’t take long for fans and other 90 Day Fiance stars to flood the comment section telling Rebecca how fantastic her new hair looked.

90 Day Fiance stars drop supportive comments for Rebecca’s new look

Rebecca’s hair change was well received by both fans and other 90 Day Fiance stars. Many of them left supportive comments to let her know that she made a great decision.

Rebecca’s Season 8 co-star, Natalie Mordovtseva stopped by with a comment, writing, “[flame and heart emojis] Rebecca, you are such a great person and just beautiful woman!”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Tiffany Franco Smith commented, “Omg you look 20 wtf I was scrolling and was like woah woah who’s this hottie [flame emoji].”

Other 90 Day Fiance franchise stars including Kenneth Neidermeier and Avery Warner also posted comments loving the new hairdo.

“Ooooooooo beautiful,” wrote Kenneth.

Avery added, “Looks amazing!”

Other stars, Paola Mayfield and Kalani Faagata, topped off the comments by writing, “Dayummmmmmmmm [heart eyes emoji] THIS IS YOUR COLOR [flame emojis].”

It looks like Rebecca made a great decision in changing up her look.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.