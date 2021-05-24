Rebecca and Zied are launching their own line of Pillow Talk & Co games

Rebecca and Zied worked with Pillow Talk and Co. to create their own set of questions for the game aimed at bring couples closer together through discussions. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance’s Rebecca and Zied teamed up with Pillow Talk & Co to come up with their own pillows and discussion questions for the game.

Pillow Talk & Co describes themselves as, “The ONLY Pillow with Conversation that allows you to store conversation cards inside your decorative pillow.”

Rebecca and Zied designed their own pillows and exclusively created the questions to ask back and forth with your partner. They based their questions on some of the conversations Rebecca and Zied had in order to build a deeper connection within their relationship.

Pillow Talk & Co seems to be a relatively new company, with just over 700 followers on Instagram, but their unique concept and the decision to team up with Rebecca and Zied are interesting.

Rebecca and Zied are excited to share their exclusive pillow and discussion cards

Rebecca and Zied got to know each other over the internet and phone over the course of many months before meeting in person, so they would ask each other many questions and have involved conversations stemming from some key communication questions in order to get to know each other better.

The Pillow & Co pillow that Zied and Rebecca made comes in two styles. One that says, “I love you. I love you the most.” Or, “Our souls have collided.”

Zied joked asking why they didn’t use his now-famous phrase, “I love you so maach.”

Inside the pillow are cards with questions aimed at starting a discussion about poignant topics to be brought up. Rebecca described the questions they chose to put in their pillows as a, “truly an intimate look into what brings us closer together!” Their cards are based on the questions that brought the two of them the closest as a couple.

Rebecca remarked that there are also cards in there meant to diffuse a conversation that gets a little heated.

Rebecca and Zied explained their pillow line on Instagram.

What else have Rebecca and Zied been doing?

Rebecca and Zied are very active on social media and are dedicated to interacting with their fans and sharing the important things they are doing mostly on Instagram.

Rebecca has teamed up with Sonobello, who she is working with to transform her body through different cosmetic surgery procedures, and she is loving her results.

Rebecca and Zied are very popular on Cameo where fans can get private messages or videos directly from them.

As for appearing within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, they are most recently featured on Pillow Talk for Happily Ever After. It is unclear whether they will appear on any other 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, although they still command a large fan base.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk is currently streaming on Discovery+.