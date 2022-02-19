The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion air dates and what to expect from three-part special

The trailer for the RHOSLC Season 2 reunion teases another drama-filled tell-all. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion air dates and what fans can expect from the three-part special have been revealed.

After a jaw-dropping season of RHOSLC, fans are anxiously waiting for the Season 2 reunion. Mary Cosby skipped the reunion, which only heightened anticipation for the special event.

Bravo released the dramatic trailer for the Season 2 reunion special, along with the dates fans need to mark on their calendars.

Let’s take a look at what we know about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion show.

In what has become the norm for Real Housewives reunions, the RHOSLC Season 2 reunion will be a three-part event.

The special tell-all kicks off with part one on Sunday, February 27 at 9/8c on Bravo. Part two follows the next week on Sunday, March 7 but at a different time, 8/7c. The third and final part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion event airs on Sunday, March 14 at 8/7c.

Be sure to mark down the dates and time changes so not a moment of this juicy reunion is missed.

What can The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans expect from the Season 2 reunion special?

It’s safe to say the RHOSLC cast has a lot to dish, which is why the reunion has so many parts. Host Andy Cohen addresses Mary’s absence, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jen Shah’s arrest causes a lot of tension as she explains her side of the story. She gets upset at the cast’s reactions to her legal troubles, even singling out Whitney for some of her harsh words.

Later, Sharrieff Shah joins the group to discuss his wife’s arrest. Through it, all Jen maintains her innocence. Andy gets in a dig or two when questioning Jen about how much jail time she could serve if convicted.

Meredith Marks also defends her actions during the season, especially regarding Jen’s arrest. She also dishes Lisa Barlow’s the infamous hot mic rant, courtesy of Lisa Barlow.

Andy puts Lisa on the spot to get her true feelings regarding Meredith, causing things to take a dramatic turn.

The reunion turns into the “let’s dump on Lisa show.” Lisa sheds tears as the ladies rip into her, including Jen calling her a “b***h.”

It doesn’t take long for Lisa’s sadness to turn to rage. Lisa storms out off the set, yelling, “I’m done!” In her trailer, Lisa can be heard berating producers for putting her hot mic moment on air in the first place.

What won’t be talked about at the RHOSLC Season 2 reunion show is Jennie Nguyen’s disturbing social media posts. Those emerged after filming.

When Andy recently confirmed that Mary was no longer with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, he revealed the reunion ends in a dramatic spot. It’s one reason of many why Season 3 began to film so soon after the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.