Andy Cohen confirmed that Mary Cosby is not returning to RHOSLC as the end of Season 2 nears.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have been on one roller coaster of a ride with the ladies. From Jen Shah’s arrest playing out on-screen to Jennie Nguyen getting fired for racist social media posts, the RHOSLC cast has brought the drama lately.

One cast member making headlines for a few weeks has been Mary. After she was a no show at the Season 2 reunion taping, the rumor mill was buzzing that Mary was done with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Season 3 of RHOSLC began filming not long after the reunion was taped. On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Meredith Marks revealed that Mary was not involved in the upcoming season.

Now Bravo personality Andy has addressed Mary’s future with the show and discussed all the drama surrounding the hit show.

Andy Cohen confirms that Mary Cosby is not returning to RHOSLC

On the opening night for The Music Man, Andy chatted with Entertainment Tonight dishing a slew of topics. ET correspondent Brice Sander point-blank asked Andy if it was true Mary was no longer a Real Housewives cast member.

“That is correct,” Andy replied before the video footage features a clip of Mary saying, “because it’s weird.”

Although Andy confirmed Mary is no longer part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City family, he didn’t say what happened. The WWHL host answered the question then quickly moved on to another topic.

Perhaps Season 3 of RHOSLC will address why Mary’s not a cast member anymore.

Andy spills The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City tea

Brice also asked Andy what fans can expect from the Season 2 reunion since so many changes have occurred since it was filmed.

“The truth of the matter is the reunion left off with women that are remaining in quite a dramatic spot, where you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Andy shared. “So, I am glad that there are cameras on them right now because it’s already kicking off. There’s a lot going on, and um, I am glad we’re there shooting right now.”

Andy compared the situation to what the network did with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where Season 12 began to film soon after the Season 11 reunion was shot. The Bravo personality insists in both cases, filming seasons so close together will really pay off for fans.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.