Raquel Leviss leaves mental health facility, Vanderpump Rules fate still unknown

Raquel Leviss has left the mental health treatment facility she’s been spending time in following the Vanderpump Rules reunion, but will she return to the show after this season’s dramatics?

Rumors have been flying about Raquel’s uncertain future on the show, and it turns out negotiations are still occurring to see if the reality star will be back on the roster.

Until then, Raquel is focused on getting back to her normal self following her stay at The Meadows in Wickenburg, Arizona.

A source told TMZ that she left the health facility a week ago with a $200,000 bill.

Since then, she has been staying with a friend and is reportedly nervous about going back into the world following the fallout from Scandoval.

Another source claims, “She is like a totally different person.”

Raquel Leviss continues negotiations for Vanderpump Rules

Raquel’s future on Pump Rules is undetermined as she is reportedly “playing hardball” when it comes to her pay and her return for Season 11.

An insider told Page Six, “She wants to get as much money as she possibly can so she is playing hardball.”

“For the right price, she will be there.”

As far as we’re concerned, this is Raquel’s chance to get her money, considering her affair with Tom Sandoval had ratings skyrocketing, and now the show has Emmy nominations for the first time in years.

All of these accolades came at her expense, so there’s no reason Raquel shouldn’t be paid adequately for her appearance. Otherwise, it sounds like she’s fine not returning if they won’t pay her the right price.

Plus, she has to take her own health into consideration, and apparently, she has some concerns for her own well-being.

Raquel Leviss’ genuinely concerned for her well-being’

The source revealed to Page Six that Raquel is “genuinely concerned for her well-being” following the Season 10 reunion, and we can’t blame her there, considering some of the nasty remarks that were made about her.

“Watching the reunion was excruciating,” the source stated. “The way the other women just completely tore her apart and essentially wished her dead. It was just a lot to take.”

We can attest to that — some of the comments made about Raquel were plain nasty, mean, and cruel, and even fans weren’t thrilled with the behavior of the other cast members.

By now, it seems that Raquel has learned from her mistake and won’t do anything like that ever again, especially following her stay at The Meadows. For now, only time will tell if she’ll return to Pump Rules with the other cast members.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.