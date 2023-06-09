Pump Rules cast slammed over the ‘really gross’ things said to Raquel Leviss at the reunion

Raquel Leviss is probably the most hated woman in the US right now as she found herself in the biggest cheating scandal on Bravo, but has the backlash gone too far?

Some would say the vitriol spewed at the 28-year-old was well warranted for carrying on a months-long affair with her former best friend Ariana Madix’s longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

After part three of the Vanderpump Rules reunion played out last night, some people are saying enough is enough.

Raquel didn’t just get a mouthful from Ariana, but the entire cast, especially Lala Kent and James Kennedy, took aim, and they did not let up.

However, while most of the world has joined the cast in collectively bashing Raquel and calling her all sorts of names, some people are now coming to her defense.

Part three of the reunion was a lot to take in as Ariana had some chilling words for Raquel when they finally came face to face.

Did Ariana Madix and her castmates take this too far at the reunion?

At one point, the 37-year-old told her former friend, “You are nothing,” adding, “F**k yourself with a cheese grater…I wish nothing but the worst f**king s**t that could ever happen to a person on you.”

While some viewers felt Ariana and her castmates were vindicated in bashing Raquel, some people think they’ve taken things too far.

“Plz don’t yell at me, but some of things said to Raquel were really gross. #PumpRules,” said one commenter on Twitter, and soon enough others chimed in and agreed that things have gotten out of hand.

Racquel Leviss gets support on social media after the Vanderpump Rules reunion

The consensus from some viewers is that while what Raquel did should not be excused, the reunion was overkill.

“I agree. After a while it wasn’t productive conversation. It was a platform for Ariana’s vitriol. She has every right to be angry, of course. But… It was hard to watch.” said one commenter.

“1000% agree! Ariana would have come out of the reunion looking much better if she would have just not given them her energy, time or voice,” added someone else.

Another Twitter user opined, “It was hard watching. Andy said that he was worried about Raquel’s mental health going into the reunion and says he still is, but yet he let the cast just keep attacking her.”

Someone else accused the cast and host Andy Cohen of bullying and noted, “I pray for Raquel’s mental health at this point. That reunion was nothing but a bully fest on her.”

Do you think the Vanderpump Rules cast took things too far with Raquel Leviss at the reunion?

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.