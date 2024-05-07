Rachel Fuda weighs in on RHONJ pre-reunion meeting: ‘When you go into war you bring weapons’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is back, and the premiere did not disappoint.

In the season opener, Teresa Giudice reveals a meeting happened at Joe and Melissa Gorga’s ahead of the Season 13 reunion to take down her and her husband, Luis “Louie” Louie Ruelas.

Dolores Catania addressed the powwow on Watch What Happens Live, claiming it is a normal process before reunion shows.

Rachel Fuda, though, has a completely different take on the pre-reunion meeting.

It’s no secret that Rachel and her husband, John Fuda, have become the new nemesis of Teresa and Louie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A new interview proves that Rachel isn’t here for Tre, her husband, or their trying to take down her family.

Rachel Fuda weighs in on RHONJ pre-reunion meeting: ‘When you go to war, you bring weapons’

Rachel spoke with Decider and was asked about the infamous get-together to take down Louie and Teresa.

“We absolutely met the night before the reunion,” Rachel confirmed. “Because the last time we saw Louie, he was saying he hired a private investigator.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star admits her friend group needed to ready themselves to fight against Teresa and company.

“So yes, we’re going to have a powwow. You know, when you go into war, you bring weapons. This is no different,” she stated.

Rachel claims the group was simply getting their arsenal of information ready to fight back. The word was, of course, a play on what has been said regarding Margaret Josephs having an arsenal of info on the entire RHONJ cast.

“There’s nothing wrong with it. Why is that like so unheard of? I don’t understand,” Rachel expressed.

The interview confirms how the Fudas are beefing with Teresa and Louie for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

John and Rachel Fuda keep taking aim at Teresa Giudice

There’s no question that RHONJ fans will see much of the Fuda’s going up against Louie and Teresa on Season 14.

We saw the beginning of the feud in the premiere, with John even lashing out at Paul “Paulie” Connell before John and Rachel got into a screaming match with Teresa.

Ahead of the premiere, Rachel made fun of Teresa joining House of Villains Season 2, claiming the OG RHONJ star is broke and needs to hustle for cash.

The Fudas constantly talking about Teresa have had Tresumps out in full force gunning for them. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Rachel and John were dragged for claiming they gave Teresa a storyline on Season 14.

John has also been blasted with other The Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands for taking up so much air time and fans being over the men on the show.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has only just begun. As the season continues, we will hear more from Rachel Fuda regarding her dislike of Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.