Potty Safe on Shark Tank: Where can you buy one and what makes it special?

Shark Tank gave fans two great episodes this week as inventors offered up their wares for the sharks to invest in or pass on.

After Wednesday night offered up Proven Skincare, UnbuckleMe, and Tanoshi, there are four new inventions being offered up tonight.

One of those products is Potty Safe.

What is Potty Safe

Potty Safe is a childproof child’s potty seat.

The key to this design is that the waste bowl can only be removed by adults thanks to a childproof latch. Any parent who ever walked into the bathroom and found their child had dumped their toilet water all over the floor might find this invaluable.

Or, they might wish it had existed when their kids were toddlers.

The childproof latch is patented, as the company’s website brags that it allows you to celebrate your children’s accomplishments, “instead of cleaning them up off of the floor.”

The Potty Safe is also a one-size-fits-all design and fits both boys and girls. It also has a non-slip feel, a splash guard, and has what the company calls a “simple design for easy cleaning.”

Potty Safe was created by Colt and Stacy, a husband and wife team, and they brag it is Made in the USA.

“After many spills, extra baths, and floor moppings later, we searched high and low for a locking potty chair. Once we realized this didn’t exist, we took matters into our own hands and created Potty Safe!”

Potty Safe offers a potty training experience with no unnecessary spills and less time cleaning up messes, which would add “time in a bottle.”

Where can you buy Potty Safe?

The Potty Safe is available for sale on the company’s official website. There is a grey, pink, and yellow version and they cost $28.95 each. There is also a 20 percent off code if you give them your email address.

On top of buying it online from them personally, you can also find it for sale at buybuy BABY, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com.

On Amazon, the cost is the same as the website (without the discount), but it is also available on Amazon Prime, so you don’t have to pay for shipping.

The product is 50 cents less at Walmart.com, but you would save money on Prime at Amazon if you have that.

The best deal is at buybuy BABY, where you can get the grey version for just $20.00.

You can also follow Potty Safe on Twitter at @PottySafe and Instagram at @pottysafe.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.